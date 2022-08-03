DSC03785.JPG

Brewers Steve Smit (left) and Chris Macchietto enjoy the fruits of their labor outside Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen. Guidepost Brewing is now breaking ground on West Center Street in Victor for a taproom, eatery, and brewhouse.

 Julia Tellman

Two homebrewers have teamed up to start Victor’s newest purveyor of barley pop, Guidepost Brewing.

Between them, Chris Macchietto and Steve Smit (known to most as Smitty) have over three decades of homebrewing experience, but neither had ever worked in a production brewery before launching Guidepost Brewing in the basement below Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen. They installed five taps in the restaurant around a month ago, and say that the response from the community, just through word of mouth, has been great.