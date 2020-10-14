After what may have been a deal that was too good to be true, a potential buyer for the Teton School District 401 office and tennis courts on Main Street in Driggs has requested a significant price reduction and other changes to the sale contract.
The school board had agreed last month to enter into a contract with the only buyer who had made an offer on the old district office and adjacent property. Jordan Gootnick offered the district $440,000, down from the asking price of $495,000. The benefit of the offer, the district’s real estate agents told the board, was that Gootnick hadn’t put any contingencies on the sale, meaning it was relatively straightforward. Also, because the sale was through a tax exchange, it would happen quickly.
Then on Sept. 25 Gootnick requested an addendum to the purchase agreement. The addendum proposes a price drop to $305,000 because the building inspector had found “large structural cracks that reduce the value” of the 2,250-square-foot office building. The buyer also requested that the sale be contingent on a rezone through the City of Driggs, but did not specify what zone he planned to apply for.
“As agents, we’re surprised by nothing, but this is a pretty extreme ask,” Tayson Rockefeller of Teton Valley Realty told the board members during their Oct. 12 meeting. “To add contingencies and to ask for a major price reduction is a tough thing to accept or negotiate.”
He added that Teton Valley Realty had fielded several inquiries since the district had gone under contract in September, and recommended that the board allow the firm to continue to advertise the property.
The board agreed unanimously to deny the addendum and let the terms of the original contract stand. Rockefeller explained that the buyer can choose stay under contract until the due diligence period ends in November.
“We’ll just hope that in the event that that’s a no, the buyer says ‘okay,’ and goes ahead and terminates the contract expeditiously so that we can go back to market,” he said.
On the other hand, the sale of the old Victor Elementary School appears to be moving forward appropriately, real estate agent Mandy Rockefeller told the board. The property underwent an environmental study on Oct. 13. There is no word, however, on when the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission might hold a public hearing for a rezone, which is one contingency of that sale.