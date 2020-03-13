The Department of Health and Welfare and Governor Brad Little will announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at 5 p.m. today, Friday March 13 in the governor’s ceremonial office on the second floor of the Idaho Statehouse.
A press release with additional information will be sent after the announcement.
