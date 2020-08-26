Donations near $2M in 13th year of event
Community Foundation of Teton Valley executive director Tim Adams couldn’t contain the emotion in his voice last Thursday morning when he announced the donation total from this year’s Tin Cup Challenge.
“I’m so ecstatic and humbled by the results,” Adams told viewers during the foundation's virtual announcement.
Despite, or perhaps because of, uncertainty, increased economic hardship in the valley, and the elimination of almost all in-person fundraising events, the Community Foundation’s marquee event brought in $1,766,670 in donations to nonprofits and to the Challenger Fund, an 8 percent increase over last year’s contributions.
Because of the increased donations and CFTV’s commitment to cut costs by “distilling the event to its bare essence,” as Adams put it, valley nonprofits will receive a 60 percent match grant this year, up from last year’s 50 percent. While those cost savings did add to the total fund, the challenge also saw 1,234 individual donors, 13 percent more than last year. One in four households donated, which has been the case in recent years but still a striking statistic, Adams said.
“I bet you couldn’t find another community our size in the country with those kind of giving numbers,” he said.
After announcing the donations and match, CFTV hosted a socially distanced drive-through award ceremony where nonprofit representatives picked up their checks and learned how much they had raised.
Nan Pugh, a CFTV board member who is also active in the valley’s education nonprofits, said she was overjoyed about the size of the match fund. She explained that the education organizations had to set their budgets in March and April, and because of the pandemic their numbers were extremely conservative.
“Now we can fully fund programming and extend our programming to people who need it the most,” Pugh said. “The value of the Tin Cup is that it’s unrestricted funding that can go to salaries, operating costs, and tried and true programs.”
“It’s incredible,” said Carol Lichti, the board chair of Seniors West of the Tetons. “It means so much, especially at this time when seniors are so vulnerable.”
“We blew our goal out of the water,” SWOT executive director River Osborn added. “We can keep serving seniors and keep our doors open and lights on.”
Jessica Pozzi, the executive director of Teton Valley Aquatics, summed it up by yelling, “Best year ever,” as she drove by after receiving the nonprofit’s check.