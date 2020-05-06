A 12-year-old Teton Valley kid and his dad have launched a sunglasses brand, mostly for fun but also for philanthropy.
Grady Jensen, a skier and mountain biker who moonlights as DJ Rave, had a lot of friends with cool, expensive sunglasses. Instead of just buying Grady a pair to fit in with the crowd, his father Chris saw an opportunity.
Chris, who now runs his own digital marketing agency, has years of experience with e-commerce and start-ups, including with local outdoor retailer Garage Grown Gear. He has a feel for what works in a crowded industry.
Late last summer Chris and Grady started sending out emails to different sunglasses factories, requesting quotes and soliciting samples. They finally landed on two models they liked, both full-coverage, colorful frames, from one manufacturer. They brainstormed names, adding to a Google Doc before deciding on Das Optics, named after the family’s silver Labrador, Das (who is named after the infamous cliff band at Grand Targhee, Das Boat).
Grady and Chris enlisted local illustrator Cy Whitling to design their logo, complete with dog, and punch up the website with drawings. Each pair of sunglasses come with a branding sticker pack for customized lenses, which saves money and enables creativity.
But it wasn’t enough to create an affordable sunglasses brand. Chris really wanted Das Optics to have a philanthropic component. He said he had a $10 donation per order in mind, even before crunching the product, shipping, and tariff costs, and fortunately that ended up making sense; from the $40 per pair of sunglasses sold, $10 go to any nonprofit, buyer’s choice.
“I wanted the donation amount to be worth it to buyers,” Chris added. “I wanted it to be a legitimate chunk of each order.”
Since the website, dasoptics.net, went live in late February, Das Optics has donated over $500 to various nonprofits, including Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation, the Education Foundation, and the Search & Rescue teams on both sides of Teton Pass.
“That’s definitely the best part of my month, writing checks to nonprofits,” Chris said.
Grady, a natural salesman, is in charge of order fulfillment and brand hype. He has convinced his gang of compatriots to wear and endorse Das Optics sunglasses, using mostly Instagram for promotion.
“Das Optics is super sick,” said Grady’s TVSEF teammate, Charlie Burnham, who holds the honor of being the brand’s first sponsored athlete.
Grady’s takeaway as he learns the ropes of supply chains and e-commerce is one fact: “Sunglasses are so overpriced.”
