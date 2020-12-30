With the backing of several matches from philanthropic organizations, the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley wrapped up a challenging year with its second largest fundraiser, the Avenues for Hope campaign, and in the last week blew past its $45,000 goal.
“We had definitely hoped for a big turn-out with that fundraising effort as we see this pandemic through,” said CRC executive director Betsy Hawkins.
The nonprofit saw an enormous increase in requests for financial aid from community members in 2020 and disbursed over $82,000 in assistance to cover essential needs including housing, fuel, food, and medicine.
Hawkins said that people’s needs have changed in character over the last nine months; in March and April, people were struggling with business closures and unemployment. Now, CRC is helping more clients who have to miss work because they have COVID, or were exposed, or because their kids are learning from home. Hawkins explained that many households here bank their income from the summer when work is plentiful to make it through the leaner months, and in a lot of cases that wasn’t possible this year.
“The struggle is sometimes hidden in Teton Valley,” she said. “It’s easier to see people in Broulim’s just off the ski hill, to see the lovely landscape, and that does not conjure up the image of poverty. But it definitely exists in a large part of our community and the pandemic is only furthering that. We have to address it.”
There are intangible effects of the pandemic being felt through the community as well, she added.
“Having to choose between paying for rent or food or internet when your kid has to use it for school, it takes a toll on your mental health. People in this community are definitely experiencing mental health issues that are not being addressed.” Hawkins said.
One of her biggest immediate concerns for the CRC’s clients is that the the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s rental assistance program funded through the CARES Act has ended. Beginning in April, the Housing Preservation Program provided short-term rent and utility relief for low-income households impacting by COVID. “We’ve been referring a lot of people to that program, it’s been amazing,” she said.
Because the Housing Preservation Program has ended, Hawkins expects the CRC to receive more requests for rent assistance. CRC is participating in the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge in order to address that need.
Locally, the Spark Foundation and Church in the Tetons provided matches in the three-week-long Avenues for Hope campaign, and late in the game an anonymous donor stepped in with another large contribution to the match. By the afternoon of Dec. 28, the CRC had received nearly $80,000 from 103 supporters. Find the campaign page at avenuesforhope.org/organizations/community-resource-center-of-teton-valley.
“So many people have offered assistance, volunteered, checked in, donated, and generally been interested in what we do,” Hawkins said. “What keeps me energized in what I’m doing is the amazing support from the community.”