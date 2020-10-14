On Wednesday October 14 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover crash. Cole Minock, 25, of Victor, was eastbound on US26 at milepost 367, the Antelope Flats area in Bonneville County, in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Minock went off the left shoulder where the vehicle rolled.
Minock was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Minock was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff and Bonneville County EMS.