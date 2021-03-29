A crash on Highway 95 in Nye County, Nevada on Saturday, March 27, shattered a Teton Valley family forever.
Victor residents Lauren Starcevich, Michael Durmeier, and Durmeier's daughter, Georgia, were killed in a head-on car collision around 4 p.m. on Saturday on a highway a couple hours northwest of Las Vegas. The two other children in the car, Durmeier's son Jackson and Starcevich's daughter Emerson, were transported to a hospital in Las Vegas.
After learning about the accident, Josh Myers, Emerson's father, left Teton Valley late on Saturday night to get to Las Vegas to see his daughter. Emerson, a six-year-old student at Driggs Elementary, was released from the hospital on Monday with a fractured wrist.
Chelsea Roberts, Jackson and Georgia's mother, also rushed to the Nevada hospital; her son, a student at Rendezvous Upper Elementary, was reported to be in the trauma center on Monday.
Nevada Highway Patrol has not yet released a crash report.
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family. This article will be updated with more information on how to help the families affected by this tragedy.