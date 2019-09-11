Monday September 16 — Photography Workshop – Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 17, 5-7:30pm
Learn from professional photographer, Linda Swope, in this two-day workshop. On Monday, participants will meet for a classroom session on composition followed by a field trip to the Teton River for a “get to know your camera” session. On Tuesday, participants will visit conserved properties with wetlands and other habitat for staging Sandhill Cranes. While not guaranteed, participants are likely to view and photograph wildlife including Sandhill Cranes, moose, and other waterfowl. Suggested donation $25.
Participants will have the opportunity to enter their work into the Teton Arts Council “members” Crane Fest Art Show which will hang at the Driggs City Center throughout the festival and the rest of the show.
Tuesday, September 17 — Wine and Palettes
Enjoy an evening at the Teton Galleria. Cost of $35.
Plein Air Paint Along with local artist Susan Rose – Wednesday, September 18, 9-11am Join Plein Air artist, Susan Rose, for a “paint along” on a conserved property in Teton Valley. Participants will need their own materials and supplies and be able to work outside. $15 suggested donation.
Wednesday, September 18, 4-6 p.m. — Drawing Workshop with local artist Sue Tyler
Explore the process of drawing birds local to Teton Valley with artist Sue Tyler. This workshop is for beginners as well as more experienced artists who want to practice drawing fundamentals. Sue will lead you through techniques to improve observational skills and use of drawing techniques and materials. Materials will be provided or bring your favorite sketchbook and tools. $15 suggested donation.
Thursday, September 19, 5-9 p.m. — Keynote Address and Free Like a Crane Screening
Join us at the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyoming for keynote speaker, photographer, and conservationists, Michael Forsberg for a presentation highlighting Sandhill Cranes of the United States. Following the keynote address, enjoy a global perspective on crane conservation by viewing the international film, “Free Like a Crane” by French Filmmaker, Maxence Lamoureux. Wine and beer available for purchase and light appetizers will be provided. An Art Auction and raffle will be held during intermission to support conservation of Sandhill Crane habitat in the Greater Yellowstone.
Friday, September 20, 5-7 p.m. — Teton Valley Arts and Conservation Reception
Join the Teton Regional Land Trust and the Teton Arts Council for their annual Artist’s Reception. This event celebrates the annual Member’s Show, this year focused on Sandhill Cranes. Stick around from 7:30-8:30pm to join the Festival’s keynote speaker, Michael Forsberg, and other artists for a discussion of the interplay between art, nature, and conservation – one catalyzing the other.
Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Community Celebration
The festival culminates on Saturday, September 21 at the Driggs City Center Plaza which will be filled with booths including a Teton Raptor Center exhibit, natural resource education, local artisans, and food and drinks. There will be an arts and crafts tent for kids, live music, and stage performances, including choreographed “crane” dances from local and regional performers and poetry readings. There will be a raffle and all proceeds from the event support the conservation of habitat for Sandhills and the region’s iconic wildlife.
Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. — Poetry Workshop
Join poet Laurie Kutchins for a creative experience of writing original poems focused on cranes. In this 90-minute workshop, Laurie will help beginners and experienced poets alike to generate descriptive and reflective writing about their experiences with and impressions of cranes. Participants will then use their reflections to craft and share poems. The workshop will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 11am-12:30pm for ages 14 and over. Poetry will be shared with readings shared during the festival performances that day which will start at 3:30pm. Suggested donation of $10 per participant.
Saturday, September 21, 1- 3 p.m. — Dancer’s Workshop
Rachel Holmes with Dancers’ Workshop from Jackson Hole will teach a 2-hour session on Saturday, September 21 from 1-3pm for ages 6 through 12. Students will learn basic movement concepts which when expanded are used to examine how the human body can mimic and pay homage to the crane. Theatrical concepts such as sound and costumes will turn the group of dancers into a soaring, migrating dance of cranes. The session culminates with a public performance where the students bring their dance to the community as a way of honoring the endangered and majestic bird. Suggested donation of $10 per dancer. The workshop students will perform in the Crane Fest program which begins at 3:30 p.m.
