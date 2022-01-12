Update, Jan. 12: In addition to Victor, Driggs is also now requiring masks for everyone in city buildings.
With the recent rise in Covid cases, the City of Victor reinstated its mask requirement for indoor city facilities on Jan. 7, and Teton County reaffirmed its mask ordinance on Jan. 10.
“Omicron is here,” hospital CEO Keith Gnagey told the Teton Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 10. He said that Teton Valley Health had seen its highest positivity rate ever last week, with 168 total positive cases among people who were tested there. Of those, 17 were in the school aged 5-18-year-old group. The positivity rate averaged 30 percent with some days above 40 percent, and case counts reported by Eastern Idaho Public Heath did not include people who only took private at-home tests to determine if they were ill. The Covid nurse hotline received 417 calls last week, and TVH performed 32 vaccinations, including booster shots.
“It’s hitting businesses hard,” Gnagey said, pointing out that many local businesses have had to temporarily close because of significant staffing shortages due to illness. He added that TVH is now seeing its highest number of employees out on sick leave as well, which impacts the hospital’s and clinics’ ability to provide care.
While Omicron is less virulent, it’s easily transmissible, leading to a fair number of breakthrough cases among people who are fully inoculated, Gnagey said. “We have to watch out for members of the community who can’t protect themselves.”
Teton Valley isn’t alone in seeing a surge in cases; Teton County, WY has the dubious honor of leading the nation in cases per capita, according to a Jackson Hole News & Guide article from Saturday.
Because of the rise, Victor issued an administrative directive on Jan. 7 requiring all employees, contractors, and visitors to city facilities to wear face coverings, although the city did not go so far as to reinstate its blanket mask order for Victor, which ended in late November. Teton County had opted not to end its mask requirement because of the oncoming surge of Omicron, so on Jan. 10 the county commissioners simply rescinded their former ordinance and passed the same one again. The ordinance continues face covering requirements in public places and encourages vaccination and boosters.
The Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees also gave some consideration to the case surge during its monthly meeting, with representatives from EIPH and TVH presenting to the board and answering questions. The trustees did not make any decisions but did encourage the district to make N95 masks available for free to anyone in schools who wanted them. Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme also noted that the district has received a “test to stay” grant, meaning once the administration has the necessary testing tools in place, students who have been exposed to Covid but test negative can remain in school rather than quarantining.
