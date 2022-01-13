In the face of the easily transmissible Omicron variant of Covid, the cities of Victor and Driggs are offering all residents and businesses respiratory protective devices that are more effective in protecting the wearer from airborne particles.
The community has seen one of its largest surge in cases this month.
This Monday, hospital CEO Keith Gnagey told the Teton Board of County Commissioners that Teton Valley Health had seen its highest positivity rate ever last week, with 168 total positive cases among people who were tested there. Of those, 17 were in the school aged 5-18-year-old group. The positivity rate averaged 30 percent with some days above 40 percent, and case counts reported by Eastern Idaho Public Heath did not include people who only took private at-home tests to determine if they were ill. The Covid nurse hotline received 417 calls last week, and TVH performed 32 vaccinations, including booster shots.
In a Jan. 7 press release, Eastern Idaho Public Health stated: "Research is emerging that the Omicron variant currently causes less severe illness, and fortunately, we are not seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations in the region at this time, which is a trend we hope continues as our healthcare system is very vulnerable due to the unrelenting stress placed on them over the course of the pandemic."
The Centers for Disease Control recommends N95 or KN95 style respirators over surgical masks, because the edges of a surgical mask are not designed to form a seal around the nose and mouth.
“While wearing a high-quality mask like a KN-95 will help limit the spread of COVID-19, including variants like Omicron, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others from the virus is to get vaccinated,” said Victor Mayor Will Frohlich in a statement released on Tuesday.
As of Monday, face coverings are required in all county and city buildings, not including Tetonia City Hall.
The City of Driggs invites local businesses to display current public safety recommendations and post a "Mask Recommended" sign on their storefronts.
In Teton County, vaccinations are free and available for anyone 5 years of age or older. Boosters are free and available for anyone 16 years of age or older who are already fully vaccinated. All COVID primary vaccinations and booster shots are available at the following locations and times:
Teton Valley Health is offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Driggs Clinic (located at 283 North First Street) on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday between 9:00 am - 3:30 pm. TVH is administering booster shots to anyone 18 years of age or older, as approved by the CDC.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is offering COVID vaccinations and boosters at the Driggs office (located at 820 Valley Centre Drive) on Tuesdays. Hours for appointments will vary. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 533-3223.
Corner Drug (located at 10 Main Street) continues to offer vaccines and booster shots, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Appointments are encouraged by calling (208) 354-2334.
Broulim’s Pharmacy (located at 240 S Main Street) continues to offer vaccines, and booster shots, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 10:00 am - 12:00 pm in the morning and between 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm in the afternoon.