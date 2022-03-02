Mask Orders Lifted Across Teton County, Continued Precautions Recommended
Except for inside County government facilities, face coverings are no longer required by Teton County, Idaho.
Individual property and business owners may choose to continue to require masks. Masking and social distancing practices are still strongly recommended by health professionals and local leaders, who recognize that the COVID19 pandemic continues to present a risk to the community.
At the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, February 28, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted to rescind the County mask ordinance enacted last September, which required face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In their official action, the County strongly recommended that the public continue to maintain 6-foot social distancing in public spaces, wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, and avoid large indoor gatherings
Commissioners also made clear that property owners and businesses have the option to require face coverings on their premises, but must post notice or signage to indicate accordingly. Customers and patrons are strongly encouraged to be respectful of businesses and property owners' requests to wear masks. The Sheriff's Office can be called upon in the event of issues with non-compliance of mask requirements in local businesses and on private property. Masks are still required of those who enter County facilities.