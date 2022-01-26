Staff is masking up for two weeks in face of rising absences
Teton School District 401 has received state funding to put in place a test-to-stay program that enables students and staff who have been exposed to Covid but are asymptomatic to possibly avoid quarantining for five days.
Dr. Nathan Levanger of Teton Valley Health explained to the school board on Jan. 10 that, through the new program, an asymptomatic student or staff member who had been exposed to a person who had Covid could choose to be tested twice a day during a five-day period. As long as the tests came out negative, that student or staff member would be able to keep coming to school during that period. Currently within the district, people who are unvaccinated and have been exposed to Covid are required to quarantine outside of school for five days.
“I think adding another layer of help to control and manage the risk of spread will be helpful not just for the district but for the community as a whole,” board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said during the meeting.
The grant, just shy of $130,000, was offered through the Idaho Department of Heath and Welfare. TSD 401 was one of the few districts in eastern Idaho to apply for the grant, but just over the hill, Wyoming’s Teton County School District 1 has been running a test-to-stay program since early January.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported on Jan. 19 that in the first two weeks, 409 students and some staff members had been tested, and only 35 tested positive, meaning the majority were able to avoid leaving school.
TSD 401 isn’t quite ready to roll it out, superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said on Thursday. Some of the delay is due to a shortage of tests in the country; Teton Valley Health was still awaiting a new supply, as of last week. Meanwhile, nearly 20 school staff members and eight community members have volunteered to assist in the effort and will be trained by TVH to administer tests.
“I am so grateful and appreciative of those who have volunteered,” Woolstenhulme said. “It’s commendable that staff in the district have continued to step up to face challenges time and time again.”
Testing will only take place with a parent’s permission and a student’s consent, Woolstenhulme clarified. The program only applies to those who are not experiencing Covid symptoms.
“Our goal is to reduce the spread,” he said. “If someone is symptomatic, we ask them not to come to school, or to go home as soon as symptoms are present.”
More information on the test-to-stay program will forthcoming when testing is ready.
Meanwhile, as of Monday, Jan. 24, all staff members throughout the district are back to wearing masks for at least the next two weeks. In an email update sent out to the community on Friday, Woolstenhulme explained that the hope is to reduce staff and student absences, for Covid and other reasons. Last week, schools were impacted by those absences, with high numbers of confirmed positive cases as well as possible exposures.
In an update to families on Monday, Rendezvous Upper Elementary School principal Kristin Weston wrote that student attendance at RUES was at 84 percent and that seven staff members were absent for a variety of reasons. With the help of two substitutes, the healthy staff at RUES are “working diligently to cover classrooms, pick up extra duties, provide work for all absent students, organize winter sports and parent-teacher conferences, and plan daily instruction.”
Similarly, last week Teton Middle tallied five positive student cases and eight staff members. Several of the schools in the district also recorded a high number of possible exposures. Administrators at each school are responsible for conducting contact tracing and determining who is required to quarantine.
“I think we can all agree that keeping schools open is a community priority,” Weston concluded in her email.
On Jan. 25, the school board gave notice of a special meeting to be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to review the district's Covid policy, discuss absences, and hear an update from Teton Valley Health.