Leaders look back at two-plus years of Covid
During a meeting of the Teton County Local Emergency Planning Committee on June 7, leaders and public officials took some time to talk about the successes and failures of local efforts to manage one of the biggest, most long-lasting emergencies the community has ever faced.
On March 14, 2020, Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health confirmed during a news conference that the county had seen its first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus, only a day after the state of Idaho had reported its first case. A day later, the Teton School District 401 and Grand Targhee both made the sudden calls to shut down.
Behind the scenes, health care providers, first responders, and government officials from the county, cities, and schools were meeting constantly.
“We had meetings on top of meetings, and I don’t think the public knew that. I don’t think a day went by when we weren’t communicating on the issues,” said Teton County deputy emergency management coordinator Ronn Carlentine during last Tuesday’s LEPC discussion.
Several groups were quickly established within the county to control incidence response and collaborate on information-sharing and joint projects; the teams included Emergency Operations Center and Staff, Unified Command Team, Small Executive Group, and Multi-Agency Coordination Calls.
“Given at the time that it was a novel pandemic and there was absolutely no information to start, there was a lot of chaos,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ed Schauster, echoing the memories of several others at the debrief. “Messaging was the best it could be based on what little information we had. It later turned into public health versus political, and things got interesting from a messaging standpoint.”
“We had multiple levels of decision makers and that helped coordinate our response,” Schauster added. “I don’t know what we would have done differently, looking back, because at different points of the pandemic we knew certain things we didn’t before, and we adjusted accordingly.”
During those early Small Executive Group meetings, members of the press were not invited. The Teton Valley News editor at the time, Jeannette Boner, argued for a seat at the table, writing in an editorial on March 24, 2020, that the newspaper wanted to “help shoulder the weight, ease the workload, seek out a better future, by doing what we do best—pumping out clear and concise information.”
Hospital CEO Keith Gnagey mentioned that conflict at Tuesday’s meeting. “We made the decision to not include the press so we could have more open discussion as a leadership team. I think it’s a double-edged sword. If we had that person there, or others, there would have been more information made public on the deliberation...but the deliberation and the sheer velocity at which information changed might have made it seem like we were clueless at times, because we were dealing with information that changed every day.”
Through March of 2020, the local governments passed emergency declarations, then issued isolation orders to keep people safe at home. Life that spring was very strange, but by summer it seemed ready to tip back toward normal. Then new cases started surfacing again, and the cities and county implemented their first mask orders in July in order to protect the community from visitors, prevent overwhelming local medical facilities, avoid another business shutdown, and safely return to in-person learning.
Missing from Tuesday’s debrief were Teton School District 401 administrators or trustees, who arguably took the brunt of decision-making in later stages of the pandemic, holding long, emotional weekly meetings prior to school’s reopening in summer of 2020 and again as cases rose just as the school year began in 2021.
Brent Schindler, who attended the meeting as the mayor of Tetonia but is also a teacher at Teton High, said, “The schools were their own issue.” He said that in future crises, leaders would do well to consider the health of children before instituting at-home learning.
“A lot of parents suffered emotionally too,” Schindler said. “Everyone’s world was instantly turned upside down and we didn’t have the emotional support for them.”
After preliminary attempts to offer at-home or hybrid learning styles proved challenging for teachers and students alike, the school district later directed its efforts toward keeping kids at school. With that came mask requirements, which further divided the community.
“As a decision maker, as a city council member at the time, it was very challenging,” Driggs Mayor August Christensen remembered. “Through all the stages of masking, the discussions between the council members were really hard...There were all these different iterations of masking through all the different timelines, and it was hard having inconsistencies across the community.”
It wasn’t until October of 2020 that EIPH reported the first Covid death of a Teton County resident, a woman in her nineties. Unfortunately, nine local residents have died of Covid up to now, according to EIPH records.
County emergency management coordinator Greg Adams said that the mortality rate was probably the best measurement of how the community fared in the face of the virus. Based on the national mortality rate by population, which was tracked by John Hopkins University, Teton County should have lost a sobering 37 community members. In May of 2022, national news outlets reported that the US had surpassed a million deaths due to Covid.
Death wasn’t the only ramification of the pandemic, however. Local social service providers have observed that more people are experiencing crises due to housing, job loss, mental health challenges, domestic violence, food insecurity, or all of the above, at least in part because of the economic and sociological disruption of Covid.
In December of 2020, some good news finally arrived: staff members at Teton Valley Hospital received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and by late spring of 2021 most adults who wanted to and were able to be vaccinated had been.
Ron Razzolini, the training advisor for Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, said that the opportunity for volunteer SAR team members to be vaccinated early in the rollout was key. “We were able to dialogue with fire, EMS, ski patrol on protocols and how to best manage victims while protecting ourselves. It’s good that we were all playing from the same sheet of music.”
Gnagey, the hospital CEO, said that the mass vaccination clinics held in the spring of 2021 were an opportunity to engage with the community in an unprecedented way, both with the hundreds of patients filtering through and with dozens volunteers from public agencies.
Through the pandemic, all the cooperating entities attempted to communicate essential information to the community via an online Covid hub, social media, and press releases. One method was to work with Driggs-based marketing consultant The Brandstalk in summer of 2020 to launch the “Dare to Care” campaign, which included a variety of print and radio ads, digital and social media channels, and ubiquitous graphics to educate and inform residents and visitors. The campaign, which was funded with federal CARES Act dollars, received awards from three different media organizations in 2021.
Emergency manager Adams said that in speaking to his counterparts across Idaho, he learned that Teton County did more coordinating within its community than anywhere else in the state. The county even tried to make a unified effort with other jurisdictions in southeast Idaho, but those attempts didn’t go anywhere, Carlentine said.
Driggs airport and facilities administrator Lori Kyle reached an optimistic conclusion shared by others at the meeting: “Considering that we had to come together as individual cities, and the county, and businesses, and health care providers, and first responders, I think that from an observational standpoint that we were almost as effective as we could be under the circumstances, and I applaud everyone for that.”
