As the state of Idaho continues to prepare for the world pandemic, COVID-19, please find the most recent and updated information here. This story will be updated as the Teton Valley News receives information from the state, public health officials and community leaders.
If you have any information you would like to share with regards to closures, new protocols in light of the virus, please email editor@tetonvalleynews.net or jtellman@tetonvalleynews.net.
As of 10 a.m., Friday March 13, the state of Idaho does NOT have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Public health officials are asking that anyone who thinks they may have the virus, to call ahead to medical facilities and providers. Eastern Idaho Public Health has a COVID-19 hotline for questions and concerns. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone at Eastern Idaho Public Health. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Update March 13, 10 a.m.:
The Teton High School play, Fiddler on the Roof, scheduled for March 20, 21 and 23, has been postponed, due to concerns of large groups gathering during the coronavirus alert. Please keep your purchased tickets for the hopeful rescheduled shows. If the play has to be completely canceled, or if you cannot attend on any of the rescheduled dates, we will have a process to refund tickets.
Message from School Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme:
I want to assure you Teton School District 401 is carefully monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
WHERE WE ARE NOW: We are developing plans for multiple possible scenarios. We recognize and share your concerns about this virus. The situation is rapidly changing; we acknowledge that what is decided today may need to be modified as additional information becomes available.
WHAT WE ARE DOING NOW We are taking extra steps within our buildings and buses: increased cleanings, extended sanitizing, specifically concentrating on surfaces that are frequently touched. Please understand that if a TSD staff member notices that a student is showing signs of illness, we will call parents to take them home. We are calling on each of you to do your part. The best prevention is to: wash your hands frequently and thoroughly cover coughs and sneezes limit person-to-person contact monitor signs of illness symptoms stay home if you are sick
POSSIBLE ACTIONS Proactive planning means we as a district are considering multiple scenarios: We may cancel school events; you will be notified directly by text and email. A cancellation of school may be necessary; at this point, we cannot predict the length of such a closure. The decision to close schools will not be taken lightly. We recognize that such a decision would have a large impact on our students, their families and our entire community. Our intent is to maximize educational opportunities. This may mean on-line delivery methods, possibly providing school meals, and working with community partners. We are working closely with fellow educators, state leaders, and regional and local health professionals.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO Please pay attention to information from the school district. We will use our existing communication messaging systems, including text alerts, emails, social media, and our website.
Here are resources that you may find helpful, including a statewide website for Idaho. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/
Teton School District 401 information: Tsd401.org If you are not receiving school district notifications by text and email, please ensure your contact information is updated with school secretaries.
School phone numbers are posted at tsd401.org.
SENIOR CENTER TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE TO PUBLIC
Seniors West of the Tetons will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, but will continue to deliver meals to seniors in their homes in Teton Valley. The action is in response to the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and the advice of health-care experts for seniors to self-distance themselves from the public.
The Board of Directors Executive Committee and Executive Director River Osborn will evaluate weekly what services the center will provide and when the center will reopen. Staff and the board are monitoring the situation closely. Seniors who have been eating lunch at the center are encouraged to register for home-delivered meals.
“This was an extremely hard decision because we know the value of the programs that SWOT provides, and we heard from the people we serve the importance of those services and the social connections they value at the center,” said Board Chair Carol Lichti. “It breaks our hearts to close, but for health and safety reasons, we had to make this decision.”
Seniors West of the Tetons, commonly referred to as SWOT, operates the center in the Driggs City Center, 60 S. Main, serving five meals a week at the center and delivering up to five meals a week for those eligible. The center will remain available for rentals, and rental agreements will be honored if groups still want to use the facility with additional cleaning requirements.
Instructors of the popular Fit ’N Fall exercise program that meets Monday and Wednesday mornings have decided to suspend the program. They encourage seniors to continue with exercises at home. Programs for yoga, Tai Chi, bridge and singing are being asked to suspend public gatherings at the center.
Those wanting home-delivered meals can email swot@tetonseniors.com or call the center (208) 354-6973 or the Agency on Aging at (208) 522-5391.
As the situation with COVID-19 continues, the board and staff will assess additional needs for seniors, along with the safety of staff, volunteers and clients served.
Update, March 13, 10:20 a.m.
Parent-Teacher conferences cancelled for March 26-27 at Teton School District 401 due to limiting additional meetings and gatherings. Parent-Teacher conferences are cancelled for Thursday afternoon March 26, and Friday, March 27. The school will be in session on Thursday, March 26 (for now), but no Parent-Teacher conferences in the afternoon. Staff will not report to work on Friday, March 27th. We are getting this out now so parents and staff can plan accordingly.
Update, March 13, 10:45 a.m.
Teton Valley Rotary meetings are cancelled through April 1, 2020.
