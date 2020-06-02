Sergeant Kendall Bowser said Tuesday morning that the Teton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an act of vandalism at the Teton County Courthouse. He said the act occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
He said the sheriff’s office is reviewing the outside videos and would have an update later today. He added that it was a county employee that called in the vandalism early this morning.
The graffiti is on the north and south ends of the building. On the south end of the building the graffiti reads “Justice Can’t Breath” and on the north side of the building the front door reads “Justice Now” with word "Floyd" spray painted on the sidewalk next to the front steps.
The black graffiti suggests the ties to the national news of the death of Minnesota man George Floyd on May 25 who was arrested by police. After his death, a Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with Floyd's murder.
In recent weeks regional peaceful protests to Floyd’s death reached Main Street in Driggs last Friday and Jackson on Sunday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford expressed his disappointment over the graffiti, saying the act was meaningless. “Do something meaningful, run for office, change legislation,” he said. “But damaging public property at the cost of the taxpayer, no.”
Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Riegel reacted to the graffiti Tuesday morning saying that Teton County was not immune to what is happening nationwide. “People are angry and they want to protest and this is a way to protest. Destruction, however, is not ideal," she said of graffiti on the courthouse.
This story will be updated.
