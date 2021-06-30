South Bowl expansion plan reduced
Teton County is seeking outside assistance to analyze the impacts that expansion at Grand Targhee Resort will have on the community just across the state line.
The Wyoming resort is currently undergoing an environmental impact study, or EIS, led by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and required by the National Environmental Policy Act. The proposals being weighed include mountain-top restaurants, new lifts and trails, enhanced snow-making capabilities, and expanded resort boundaries.
The purpose of the EIS is to assess the possible impacts of proposed expansion and infrastructure upgrades on public land at Grand Targhee. The process began with a public comment period last fall, and garnered significant attention from the community, public agencies, nonprofits, and local government; some concerned citizens have formed a group called Save Teton Canyon to lobby against certain aspects of the development plan.
South Bowl Amendment
Some of that input has yielded results; the proposal to expand the resort’s special use permit boundary to include South Bowl has now been amended. The Forest Service announced on June 10 that it would be paring the original South Bowl plan of three lifts on 600 acres down to one lift on 260 acres with a cat track rather than a cut road for service access.
The rationale was primarily avalanche related, explained Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence.
The interdisciplinary team working on the EIS draft analyzed concerns from the community and snow safety experts regarding avalanche mitigation on the open, cliffy, south-facing terrain of South Bowl. “Skier safety was brought up and experts who looked at mitigation basically said ‘This is not something we want to take on,’” Pence said. “This is a case of the NEPA process actually working for us.”
The draft EIS is now expected to be released in early 2022. The amended South Bowl alternative is one of five alternatives that the EIS will include; after another public comment period, the Forest Service will choose one alternative. “We have no preferred alternative identified at this time,” Pence clarified. “Once the draft EIS comes out, it will be an opportunity for the public to review it and provide informed comment and input.”
Resources Vs. Revenue
The curtailment of the South Bowl proposal does not ameliorate the major concern of Teton County, Idaho’s governmental bodies: Grand Targhee impacts county resources but tax revenue and impact fees from development at the resort flow exclusively to Teton County, Wyoming.
In addition to the not-yet-approved expansions on public land, Grand Targhee also has private base area improvements in the works that have already been approved by the Teton County, Wyoming Board of Commissioners.
That master plan, originally introduced in 2008, lays out 450 new residential and lodging units as well as additional base area amenities. The resort is required by Teton County, Wyoming to mitigate its impact in a phased manner as development happens by providing a certain amount of employee housing, funding public transportation, and contributing to conservation efforts.
However, Teton County, Idaho commissioners are concerned about all the downstream effects that development will have on roads, the labor force, housing, the construction industry, water, waste management, and emergency services across the state line.
One in Eight Calls for Service
For instance, Teton County Fire & Rescue is currently negotiating its five-year contract for emergency response services to Alta and Grand Targhee. Teton County, Wyoming has been paying $200,000 per year for EMS, fire, and other emergency responses from the more conveniently-located Teton County, Idaho Fire Protection District. But, Fire Chief Bret Campbell told the Teton Valley News, Wyoming accounts for roughly one-eighth of Teton County Fire & Rescue’s service calls. (The district’s budget last year was around $4 million.) That’s why the district is asking Wyoming for $480,000 next year, with a five percent increase each of the next five years.
“It’s important that we’re able to maintain a level of service to Idaho, and we don’t want to compromise that in any way,” Chief Campbell said. “In the near future we hope that this new agreement is adequate and fair to all parties.”
While he predicts that massive growth at Grand Targhee won’t occur immediately, he added, “There could be a concerning volume of calls with expansion. It could escalate faster than planned.”
A More Detailed Study
The EIS consultant, SE Group, is performing a socioeconomic study to contribute to the EIS process, but does not plan to take into account the private development at the base area, only the on-mountain development. Teton County GIS manager Rob Marin, who is serving as the county’s representative on the EIS interdisciplinary team, told the county commissioners on June 28 that he expects to see the results of that study by mid-August.
The county wishes to hire a third-party consultant to create a more in-depth formal analysis of the socioeconomic impacts, in the hope of guiding the Forest Service’s decision; the commissioners agreed to put out a request for qualifications soon to find a consultant. The county also hopes that Teton County, Wyoming will pay for the study.
“We don’t feel that Teton County, Idaho taxpayers should bear the burden of a socioeconomic analysis for a development that’s happening in Wyoming,” Marin said.
The commissioners approved a letter to their counterparts across the state line on Monday, asking that Teton County, Wyoming revisit the mitigation requirements of private development at the resort, engage more with the EIS process, and fund the additional study.
“We need Teton County, Wyoming’s assistance to undertake this analysis and address the challenges presented. We feel growth should occur incrementally to mitigate impacts on the local community, and that Teton County, Wyoming should work collaboratively with us at every step, ensuring that Idaho residents do not bear all the costs of development across state lines and that our mutually shared ecosystem values are not unduly compromised,” the letter concludes.