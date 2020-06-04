Due to the rapid increase in temperatures we are experiencing we have an increase in the risk of flooding. The National Weather Service has put out a flood advisory that will be in place until at least the beginning of next week. It appears that the runoff will peak on Sunday or Monday resulting in possible minor flooding. Below you will see the current estimation by the National Weather Service for flooding on the Teton River.
What should the public do?
● Pay attention to the National Weather Service Flood Watches and Warnings. A link to our local Pocatello office's website is here.
● Never try to walk, swim, drive or play in flood water due to the uncertainty of the depth and the flow. Moving water minimizes the ability to see damaged or washed away road beds, holes or submerged debris.
● Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes.
● Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers. Local creek depths typically peak between midnight and 5:00 am.
● DO NOT DRIVE AROUND A BARRICADE. Barricades are there for your protection. Find an alternate route. Vehicles can be swept away by as little as 2 feet of flood water.
● Children should NEVER play in or around high water. As little as six inches of water can knock you off your feet resulting in injury or death.
● When recreating on or near swift moving water be careful.
● If your home or property is next to the river or a creek assess your situation to see if you need to protect your property with sandbags or other flood mitigation efforts.
For more information please contact Holly Powers, Public Information Officer, at 208-390-1604 or Greg Adams, Emergency Manager, at 208-354-2703.
