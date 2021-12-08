Teton County is hosting a virtual town hall on the evening of Dec. 15 to help inform the public on the Grand Targhee proposed expansion plan and the environmental impact statement process.
“The whole point of this is to educate people on the proposals, including the board,” said Teton County Commissioner Cindy Riegel. “That’s why we have town hall meetings–to bring in staff or outside community members in order to gain a complete understanding, alone with the public, and figure out what we’re dealing with.”
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is currently undergoing the EIS process for Grand Targhee’s master development plan in its special use permit area on public land. The EIS, required by the National Environmental Policy Act, will weigh the possible impacts of proposed on-mountain expansion and development. An interdisciplinary team, which consists of the Forest Service, consulting firm SE Group, cooperating agencies, and resource specialists, has been working on field surveys and technical reports, and has developed a range of alternatives to analyze.
A possible town hall has been a topic of discussion since this summer, when Teton County requested that its Wyoming counterpart acknowledge and help analyze the impact of development across the state line.
Presenters on the panel will include the project lead from Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Grand Targhee owner Geordie Gillett, and the county’s interdisciplinary team liaison for the county, Rob Marin. Each representative will give a brief rundown of their involvement with the project, then the remaining time will be given over to the public for a facilitated question and answer session.
Riegel says the county has been in contact with the Teton County, WY, planning department in hopes of bringing in an expert on that county’s land development regulations, but hasn’t received a commitment yet. In 2018 Grand Targhee received approval from Teton County, WY, for amendments to its resort master plan, which lays out future growth for the privately-owned base area.
“The master plan is huge and refers to the land development regulations a lot,” Riegel said. “It’s pretty complicated, so we would appreciate it if we had a representative from Wyoming to at least answer questions on the phasing plan, housing mitigation, real estate transfer fees, trigger points for additional studies, that kind of thing.”
If Teton County, WY, doesn’t send a representative, Driggs community development director Doug Self, who is familiar with the LDRs, particularly regarding housing and transportation, has agreed to attend the meeting in case questions do arise.
Riegel stressed that the town hall won’t be an opportunity to give public comment.
“Even public comments disguised as questions won’t be allowed. That’s not what this is about,” she said.
The next chance people will have to weigh in on the many proposals in the Grand Targhee master development plan will be once the draft EIS is released. That’s now expected to come out in late spring of 2022, according to a November announcement from the CTNF.
The meeting will be hosted remotely on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m., but there will be limited seating in the commissioners’ chambers at the courthouse for people who don’t have access to Zoom. The panel members will be participating virtually. The Zoom link will be posted on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.