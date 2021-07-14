Commissioners will meet with Wyoming counterparts on July 19
Teton County has released a request for qualifications for a consultant to analyze the socioeconomic and infrastructure impacts of development on public and private land at Grand Targhee Resort, and will discuss the possibility of Teton County, Wyoming paying for the study at a meeting to be held on Monday, July 19.
The RFQ, approved by the Teton Board of County Commissioners on July 8, is a request for a socioeconomic analysis that will supplement one provided by the SE Group during the Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s environmental impact statement process. The EIS, required by the National Environmental Policy Act, will weigh the possible impacts of proposed expansion and infrastructure upgrades on public land at Grand Targhee. However, Teton County, Idaho commissioners believe that the SE Group’s analysis, expected to be released in August, will focus only on the public land development and not on the already-approved private land improvements which will bring more amenities and residential units to the base area.
Grand Targhee general manager Geordie Gillett feels that the effort may be redundant; before seeking original approval from the Teton County, Wyoming Board of Commissioners for the resort master plan in 2008, the resort’s project team performed a traffic study, utility and water study, and socioeconomic analysis of full build-out of the resort base area, including impacts on Idaho. Some of those studies can still be found on Teton County, Wyoming’s website or in Grand Targhee's files (see attached document). One result of that analysis was that the resort paid for 21 percent of the paving of Stateline Road from Ski Hill to Hastings Lane, as well as chip seal on Hastings.
“The study already happened—we literally did a socioeconomic study and took into account what would happen in Idaho. All those impacts were laid out,” Gillett said.
Through its resort master plan, Teton County, Wyoming requires Grand Targhee to mitigate its impact in a phased manner as development happens by providing employee housing, funding public transportation, and contributing to conservation efforts.
However, Teton County, Idaho commissioners are concerned about all the downstream effects that development will have on roads, the labor force, housing, the construction industry, water, waste management, and emergency services across the state line, and the commissioners feel that the approved development on private land is inexorably intertwined with the proposed development on public land, even though they have been analyzed differently in the past.
In addition to the RFQ, the Teton County, Idaho commissioners sent their Wyoming counterparts a letter requesting that Wyoming pay for the additional study. Commission chair Cindy Riegel said that, based on preliminary conversations with possible consultants, the study could cost up to $50,000.
The two bodies will meet remotely on the afternoon of July 19 to discuss Grand Targhee.
“The fact that they’re willing and able to meet within two weeks feels positive,” Riegel told the Teton Valley News. “I think they get it and I think they realized that, aside from their comprehensive plan, their regulations don’t really address impacts beyond the Wyoming border, and maybe they should.”
Part of Riegel’s concern, she said, is that the Idaho county commissioners were not officially notified or invited to comment when the resort sought amendments to its master plan in order to restart development at the base area. In Teton County, Wyoming planning staff reports from the time, there is no indication that Idaho was asked to weigh in.
“We had our IT department do a records search just in case there was a request from Wyoming that we missed, but they didn’t find anything,” she said.
Riegel noted that although there could have been some Idaho representatives at the table in the master plan meetings, they were not representing the county in an official capacity. Nonprofit members of the Teton Creek Corridor Partnership took part in discussions about conservation spending (the resort contributed $100,000 to the TCCP and committed a percentage of future property sales to the project), and the City of Driggs was involved separately as the manager of the resort’s public transportation grants, before START took over that duty in 2018.
“It’s not like no one from Idaho was there, but it wasn’t the representatives of the taxpayers who will have to deal with the impacts on roads, the transfer station, housing, labor, emergency responses, etc. Conserving land on Teton Creek is wonderful but it’s not solving our housing crisis,” Riegel said.
Gillett pointed out that the resort held an open house in 2017 outlining the proposed master plan amendments for the base area. He added that Teton County, Idaho was heavily involved in the original master plan adoption in 2008, a five-year process with “tons of meetings.”
“In the staff reports for the master plan amendment it says, the master plan is largely unchanged,” Gillett said. “The bulk of what was approved and studied isn’t changed at all—what’s changed is how the mitigation [for housing and conservation] has changed. A lot of those impacts they’re talking about have already been addressed in Teton County, Wyoming’s regulations.”
RFQ proposals are due to Teton County by July 23. View the full RFQ on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.