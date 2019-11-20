After two years and unknown expense, Teton County has circled back to square one as it tries to find a new home for the growing county road and bridge department.
Commissioner Harley Wilcox pointed that out on Nov. 12 during a work session with his fellow commissioners, public works director Darryl Johnson, road and bridge supervisor Clay Smith, and emergency management coordinator Greg Adams.
“We’re kind of coming back to the very beginning where we need to figure out our needs so we can design to our needs,” Wilcox said, referring to the county’s long search for a facility solution.
Since 2017, Johnson has been pursuing a new or expanded R&B facility because the department has outgrown its existing space behind the law enforcement center in Driggs. The first proposal was to take over the county-owned armory north of Driggs that currently houses emergency management, IT, mosquito abatement, and Teton County Search & Rescue. Because of pushback from those agencies and from the City of Driggs about having a maintenance facility at its northern gateway, the county shifted gears and signed a contract with Big-D Construction to design and build a new facility on Cemetery Road. That proposal received loud public opposition and a recommendation of denial from the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission. The county then considered buying a lot in the Driggs Centre Industrial Subdivision, but Wilcox was the listing agent, and that plan too was abandoned because of the perceived conflict of interest, as well as the expense of acquisition.
Now the circuitous process had led back to the armory. Commissioner Bob Heneage has repeatedly said that he feels the armory isn’t currently being used to its highest potential.
“I think it is in the long term interest of Teton County to take a couple steps back and take a 20,000 foot view of what we’re trying to do,” Heneage said. “I think we owe it to the taxpayers to utilize [the armory] to its highest and best use, whatever we decide that may be. It’s by and large being used as a glorified storage building right now and if we’re just storing stuff there’s any number of places where we could do that.”
On Tuesday the commissioners weighed either building an addition on the north end of the armory, making do with what is there, or adding space at the current R&B facility to house some of the displaced departments. Regardless of whether or not the county adds more storage and office space at the armory, relocating R&B to the armory will require a conditional use permit and design review by the city. Wilcox said he’s very concerned about spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on design for a project and then being denied by the city.
Heneage said he thought that with enough landscaping (and possibly even art) the facility could be made palatable to the city, on the county’s dime. Because the county budgeted $1.2 million for a new facility and now probably won’t be building to that scale, it can use some of that for “high-impact landscaping,” Heneage said.
“It’s an opportunity to dress up the north gateway of Driggs at our expense,” he added. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t be in favor of that. It’s a win-win for the city.”
The county would find it challenging, Johnson added, to build a bigger facility where the current one is; while the use is grandfathered in, the land is not zoned to allow a maintenance facility at that site. SAR could use the heated storage available at the current R&B site, but the commissioners were concerned about disrupting that agency’s operations if it were to move out of the armory.
In another twist, the commissioners realized that their contract with Big-D was for a project that was entirely different in nature than what they are now considering, and, Johnson pointed out, Big-D has done design work for the project and hasn’t yet sent any invoices. Johnson was tasked with immediately determining how much the county has actually spent in pursuit of the R&B facility.
Because of the other county departments’ resistance to being jostled out of the armory, the commissioners requested that Adams provide an estimate of exactly how much room his departments need. They will also gather that information from SAR and from the University of Idaho Extension Office and 4-H department. (The county currently leases 1,900 square feet from Driggs for Extension and 4-H activities. The ten-year lease will end next September and the county intends to permanently move those offices to the fairgrounds, but might use the armory in the interim.)
Having issued those directions to county staff, the commissioners agreed to hold yet another work session about the future of the R&B department. If the county then decides to build an addition onto the armory, the project will undergo design review, a P&Z public hearing, and a city council public hearing, a process Johnson estimates will take at least six months.
