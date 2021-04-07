This week, starting on Thursday, April 8, Teton County will embark on its first jury trial under the new safety regulations put in place last year to protect all the involved parties from Covid.
Teton County’s last jury trial happened in February of 2020, less than a month before the local onset of the pandemic that forced most government operations to shut down, then go to a remote format.
In February of 2021, the Idaho Supreme Court announced that criminal and civil jury trials could resume starting on March 1, as long as the respective county’s active Covid case rate was below a certain threshold for a certain time period.
Teton County is closely following the safety protocols laid out in the Supreme Court’s state judicial emergency order released last October.
“It’s been challenging but we’re hoping it will go smoothly,” said court supervisor Susan Hill about the added logistical challenges of preparing for a Covid-safe in-person jury trial.
In addition to the summons sent to prospective jurors, the county sent out a Covid questionnaire; people with health risks, seniors 65 and older, and health care workers could receive a one-year postponement of service on a jury.
Jury empanelment will happen in the Teton School District 401 administrative building because there is more room for social distancing, as well as more sophisticated technology to enable publicly accessible audio and video streaming of court proceedings. Every single person entering or exiting the district office or courtroom will be subject to a daily screening and temperature check, which will be performed by volunteers from the fire department.
After empanelment, the proceedings will move to the county courthouse. At the courthouse, jurors will be spread throughout the courtroom and the number of people allowed at the trial will be limited. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask, although the judge has the discretion to allow witnesses to remove their masks and wear clear face shields while giving testimony.
“There haven’t been a whole lot of jury trials in the Seventh District [the ten-county judicial district that encompasses eastern Idaho] since the order happened,” said Judge Steven Boyce, who will preside over the trial, during a pre-trial conference on March 30. “We’ve got a lot of extra things to consider but we should be able to make it happen.”
The case to be tried is the State of Idaho vs. Laurence A. Harris. Harris, a 57-year-old resident of Victor, is being charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. On or around the time of Nov. 23, 2019, Harris allegedly threatened a tenant with a sledgehammer and then damaged the person’s trailer with the implement. He pleaded not guilty in early 2020.