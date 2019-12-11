New routes and improved parking at the west end of Packsaddle Road won’t be available to the public this season after the developer that gifted this infrastructure to Teton County failed to meet a November 30th deadline while also blockading a county road that runs through private property.
As a result, District 33 will groom the historic route from the end of Packsaddle Road to Milk Creek, and National Forest users will need to park at Kay’s Hill rather than try to navigate the detour through private property.
Developer Jesse Horton negotiated a trade in 2016 that will ultimately vacate Hoopes Road, an extension of Packsaddle Road that runs north from the National Forest boundary to Milk Creek. In order for this vacation to occur, Horton pledged a new parking lot that was accessed by a 1.5-mile detour from the base of Kay’s Hill, the terminus of paved road at 9000 West 4000 North. Connecting that parking lot to the Forest access, an additional half mile of a new Packsaddle Lake Road was constructed.
During construction of the parking lot and its associated access roads, liability issues required closure of Hoopes Road in early September, a move that puzzled the majority of the public with confusing signage, according to Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence, who spoke at a Nov. 25 meeting of the Teton Board of County Commissioners.
“It has been the largest public inquiry in my office over the last months,” Pence said. “Concern and confusion has been the result of lots of private property and no trespassing signs. That signage has turned around 90 percent of forest users.”
Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Riegel was adamant at the Nov. 25 meeting that any obstructions along county roads be removed so that District 33 could start grooming trails by Dec. 15.
“Honestly, it’s one of those things that makes sense from the developer’s standpoint (to close the road), but it doesn’t make sense from the public’s standpoint, and we are here to represent the public,” Riegel said. “That road should not be closed, no matter what, until it’s vacated.”
Unforeseen circumstances with regard to parking lot and road construction kept Horton from meeting the Nov. 30 deadline, but Riegel and fellow commissioner Bob Heneage were not willing to approve an extension for the developer at their Dec. 9 meeting without the removal of barricades on Hoopes Road as well as a schedule by which the developer’s new roads would be completed by Oct. 1, 2020.
“If they want another ten months, do we have a schedule?” Heneage asked at Monday’s meeting. “The only way I’m going to feel comfortable is to see a schedule.”
In addition to the new roads, Horton’s negotiations with Teton County promised an associated 14-foot-wide pathway, a codicil of the agreement that was not discussed in either the Nov. 25 or the Dec. 9 county meetings.
While sign-off between Horton and Teton County is not imminent, removal of barricades along District 33’s historical grooming route was on Monday. Commissioner Riegel set a special meeting Thursday to make certain the county road was opened up in order to consider an extension for Horton’s infrastructure improvements; otherwise, Riegel and Heneage were in agreement that they would send the county in to open up the road.
Once Horton’s project is complete, Forest Ranger Jay Pence believed the finished product will help users to access the Forest more easily.
“If everything offered to the county is delivered, it’ll be a definite benefit,” Pence said.
Horton started the process of having his new roads accepted by the county in 2014.
“We are pleased that the [Teton County Board of County Commissioners] has seen it in the best interest of the County to accept our offering for improved access to the Packsaddle Bench,” Horton told the TVN in March of 2017. “This much-used area has needed some attention for many years.”
