A component of MD Nursery’s employee housing project is making its way to a July 12 public hearing with the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission.
The overall project contains two separate applications. First, there is a required zoning change to create a small subdivision for permanent employee housing on one parcel of MD’s property. Second, MD needs to obtain a conditional use permit to build boarding-house style structures to house temporary/seasonal employees on a neighboring parcel. Both parcels are adjacent to MD’s retail and landscape center off of Highway 33, next to the Spud Drive-In.
Only the CUP for the boarding houses will be discussed at the July 12 hearing. MD is seeking to build up to six modular units, each of which have five bedrooms.
The permanent employee housing will look more like a typical subdivision/neighborhood with a proposed 32 lots, each on a minimum of a quarter acre. The boarding house component of the project is meant to be a short-term solution while the subdivision component makes its way through administrative processes.
MD’s pre-application meeting with the county planning department was held on Feb. 24, and its completed CUP application was submitted at the end of April or early May, according to Teton County planning administrator Jade Krueger.
MD has somewhat been at odds with the county over the project, with CFO Arno Kruisman taking the applications to the Teton County Joint Housing Authority before the county asked for the JHA’s recommendation.
Kruisman and MD asked the JHA to give a recommendation to the county at the JHA’s May 2 meeting. The county submitted the completed CUP application to the JHA for its recommendation on May 10.
Typically it is the county, not the developer, who seeks a recommendation from the JHA.
“When I saw that Arno was upset and had gone straight to the housing authority it was a little concerning because it is my job to send a complete application to the housing authority for review,” said Krueger.
Krueger understands MD’s position of wanting to expedite the CUP but cautioned that the development process takes time.
“They desperately need workforce housing and I think they are really trying to make a good impact. I would understand that [Kruisman] would feel frustrated in the development process. The development process isn’t necessarily one that is fast, so I can understand that perspective,” said Krueger. “Of course, the county 100% supports workforce housing and supplying it, but we need to make sure we do it the right way and it is held to the right standards.”
Teton County is dealing with a large number of applications to review amid the county’s substantial growth. Only patience and cooperation can help make sure applications go through in due time.
“We do have a pretty decent amount of applications in the pipeline right now, so scheduling is a bit behind,” said Krueger. “We all gotta work together on this one.”
Future workforce/employee housing projects are set to be streamlined as a part of the proposed land development code.
“The proposed land development code incorporates workforce/employee housing as a special use permit so that is even better than what we have now in terms of process and standards,” said Krueger.
The CUP application materials can be viewed on Teton County’s website on the Planning and Zoning page. Public comment can be submitted to pz@co.teton.id.us or given in person on July 12 at the courthouse. The hearing starts at 5 p.m. but there are six hearings on the agenda before the MD Nursery CUP. Once the P&Z makes a recommendation on the CUP, the application will go before the Teton Board of County Commissioners for review, likely at the end of August.