Teton County, Idaho, has a seat at the table in discussions over the sweeping expansion proposed on public land at Grand Targhee Resort.
Because the Caribou-Targhee National Forest granted Teton County cooperating agency status on Dec. 8, a county representative will be a member of the interdisciplinary team that is going through the Environmental Impact Statement process and examining the impacts of the lift additions, infrastructure improvements, boundary adjustments, and new trail development laid out in the Grand Targhee Resort Master Development Plan.
The master development plan includes the addition of around 1,200 acres on the south and west side of the resort’s 2,500-acre special permit area, as well as restaurants on the summit of Fred’s Mountain and at the top of the Sacajawea lift, to name just a few proposals. This comes in tandem with the resort’s already-approved residential and commercial development planned for the private land around the base area.
Thanks to Grand Targhee’s location just over the state line, Teton County, Idaho, does not receive property tax, sales tax, real estate transfer fees, inclusionary zoning fees, or other sources of revenue from the resort’s operations. The Teton Board of County Commissioners requested cooperating agency status in an Oct. 9 comment letter to the CTNF. The letter outlines the commissioners’ myriad concerns about impacts that Grand Targhee’s expansion might have on its Idaho neighbor, including transportation, waste management, housing prices, construction resources, water quality, and light pollution.
In hopes of mitigating or managing some of those impacts, as a participant in the EIS process the county will provide data and information specific to its transportation plan, comprehensive plan, recreation and public access master plan, and soon-to-be-completed capital improvements plan.
District Ranger Jay Pence said that the interdisciplinary team would have referred to those plans even if the county weren’t represented at the meetings, but, he said, “it makes it so much easier to access that data with knowledgeable people involved, rather than having our personnel trying to interpret the county’s wishes.”
Teton County, Wyoming, is also a cooperating agency because, as those commissioners wrote in their own comment letter, there is a “nexus between expansion of this scale and the expected service and growth requirements of the resort.”
The Wyoming officials wished to help the Forest Service vet impacts on alpine and subalpine environs and wildlife habitat, and also expressed concern from the sheriff’s office that increased recreation access to Teton Canyon from the resort would necessitate more rescues.
At interdisciplinary team meetings, the most recent of which happened last week, specialists including hydrologists, landscape architects, and wildlife biologists look at the public comments submitted during the scoping period, tease out the issues that relate to their specialties, and determine which issues are impactful enough to drive an alternative plan. Those issues will be assembled in a study plan to direct the team’s priorities.
“The meetings have been fairly organized and efficient, and we’re getting good feedback,” Pence said. “It’s a long process. Since [the EIS] is a resort-based document, we are being reimbursed by Grand Targhee for our time.”
Experts from Grand Teton National Park and Wyoming Game & Fish are also involved and will have the opportunity to review the draft decision before it’s available to the public.
During the scoping period that ended in October, nearly 400 comments were submitted by organizations and members of the public. According to the project timeline, there will be another comment period during the spring and early summer of 2021, with a draft decision anticipated by the fall, followed by more public comment and a resolution period in late 2021. The final decision may be issued by January of 2022.