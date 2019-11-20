Teton County does not have a shooting range, leaving those who want to practice shooting to find their own venues.
The 4-H archery and shooting club is just one of several entities that have expressed a desire for a local range, public works director Darryl Johnson told the Teton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. He has met with Idaho Fish & Game and the Bureau of Land Management in hopes of making some headway on opening a public range.
There is a 120-acre parcel of BLM land on Ards Road, southwest of Harrop’s Bridge in the northern end of the county. It’s only connected to a second BLM parcel by its southwest corner, and Johnson said the BLM “is not interested in maintaining ownership,” if the county or another public entity expressed interest in it.
Jeremy Casterson, the BLM Upper Snake field manager, confirmed that the establishment of a shooting range was within the BLM’s mission to provide public opportunities for recreation and to benefit the public as a whole.
Johnson asked the county commissioners’ permission to submit an interest form to the BLM, which would potentially allow the county to take over 40 acres of the property for free or at a significant discount, as long as it were used for public recreation. Johnson will also apply for the Idaho Public Shooting Range Grant through IDFG, which supports safe and environmentally sound ranges. The grant would fund the necessary environmental site assessments that BLM would have to undertake. If the county were to receive the grant, it would have to allow IDFG and Hunter Education to use the range free of charge.
Johnson added that IDFG views the Ards Road property as a good candidate for a safe, supervised facility for shooting. Establishing a public range would also reduce waste on public lands where people shoot in a less controlled environment.
The BOCC unanimously approved Johnson’s request.
