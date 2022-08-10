...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Teton County has decided to use $450,000 of ARPA funds to improve the fairgrounds building into an alternate care and emergency use structure.
At the July 25 Teton Board of County Commissioners meeting, county clerk Kim Keeley presented a list of infrastructure improvements to be funded by over $2.2 million in federal ARPA funds.
The most fiscally substantial projects the county has decided to fund include spending $450,000 to improve the fairgrounds building into an alternate care and emergency use structure, $322,500 to the Teton County Joint Housing Authority, and $331,000 to fund the construction of a new county multi-agency public works facility.
Teton County is also designating $345,700 to fund a new public safety communications project.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden, the American Rescue Plan Act designated $1.9 trillion to local, state, and federal entities to spur infrastructure improvements and get the national economy back on its feet following the initial throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teton County received $2,358,441 in ARPA funds. Victor received $538,386, Driggs received $390,830, and Tetonia received $61,948.
The total of all the funds that the four local government entities received is $3,346,827. In January, the BOCC held a special meeting to discuss ways in which the county could allocate some of its ARPA funds to projects within the cities.
“I get frustrated that we are essentially approaching this as four different entities while we are all so connected. We talk about the areas of impact around the cities, those areas have big impacts on county resources, the whole gamut,” said Teton County Commissioner Michael Whitfield at the Jan. 12 meeting.
“This looks like a lot of money, when you start looking at the directions it could go it is not much money,” he continued. “I would hope that we can use this in some way to motivate a more holistic, strategic approach while we are working more together to achieve longer range goals which benefit the whole county, all of the entities.”
The three cities, Driggs, Victor, and Tetonia, all proposed water/sewer infrastructure projects as their highest priorities. Each was just too much of an ask for the county to grant any funds as no city projects made it into the county’s list of proposed ARPA uses.
Instead of a flurry of smaller asks, each city requested one large amount of funding for one big project.
Victor will be designating all of its own funds on one project, the rehabilitation of Lift Station #2. Victor asked for around $500,000 of the county’s ARPA funds to make the improvements last January. The lift station is overwhelmed with increased demand brought on by rapid development in the surrounding areas.
“Of all the other things we want done in the city, this is the one that has to be done. If we don’t do it, the risk to the community is too great,” said then Victor Interim City Administrator Troy Butzlaff at the Jan. 12 meeting.
Driggs also didn’t get any funding assistance from the county in its pursuit of improvements for its own water woes. One of the city’s main water sources, a spring at the mouth of Teton Canyon, might be at risk of groundwater contamination. Driggs has committed $55,461 to civil engineering firm Keller Associates for a study and evaluation of the Teton Canyon spring water source. The balance will be used toward the total cost to either rehabilitate or reconstruct the spring, depending on Keller’s final report.
Tetonia asked for funding to help install a second water storage tank/source, and fix some shallow water lines that have been damaged by freeze but did not attain any of the county’s ARPA funds. Tetonia put its own funds toward water and sewer monitoring systems.
All three cities have either expressed interest in or applied for Department of Environmental Quality funds.
While each city was hopeful of garnering some funds from the county, officials are understanding in that the county needed its own funds for its own projects.
“The county got a lot of requests from both Driggs and Victor and they only had so much money, they also had a bunch of needs they had to satisfy. We understand that they couldn’t do that,” said Butzlaff.
Some other items that the county is proposing ARPA funds be designated towards are a revamped HVAC system in the courthouse ($145k), new financial software ($150k), an increase in county wages to attract and retain employees ($123k), and a new radio system for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office ($117k).