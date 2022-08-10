teton fairgrounds.jpg

Teton County has decided to use $450,000 of ARPA funds to improve the fairgrounds building into an alternate care and emergency use structure.

 Courtesy Photo

At the July 25 Teton Board of County Commissioners meeting, county clerk Kim Keeley presented a list of infrastructure improvements to be funded by over $2.2 million in federal ARPA funds.

The most fiscally substantial projects the county has decided to fund include spending $450,000 to improve the fairgrounds building into an alternate care and emergency use structure, $322,500 to the Teton County Joint Housing Authority, and $331,000 to fund the construction of a new county multi-agency public works facility.