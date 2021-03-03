Commissioners seek solutions to Teton River crowds, establish wildlife advisory committee
Teton County has established a wildlife advisory committee to achieve some of the goals in the county comprehensive plan, and is working with stakeholders to find short and long term solutions to the significant impacts of users on the Teton River.
During a meeting on Feb. 8, Commissioner Michael Whitfield, who has 30 years of experience in conservation, laid out his vision for a committee made up of wildlife experts from public agencies, nonprofits, and the community at large. The committee would review the goals of the comprehensive plan with regards to wildlife and wildlife habitat preservation and bring back recommendations and priorities that could be implemented by the county’s decision makers.
The county comprehensive plan adopted in 2012 has a list of goals relating to natural resources and outdoor recreation. While some actions regarding land use and ordinances can be addressed through the ongoing land development code update process, other suggestions such as conservation easements and habitat impact mitigation involve public and private partnerships.
Whitfield suggested including representatives from Idaho Fish & Game, the Forest Service, Friends of the Teton River, Teton Regional Land Trust, and other relevant groups in the discussion.
“The idea I have is to recruit people to this committee who are wildlife experts, not just advocates. I would like to get the best information we can, with recognition that there’s a lot that’s been added in the last few years,” Whitfield said, referring to progress in data collection on migration.
Commissioner Bob Heneage asked for a more specific run-down of the proposed committee’s make-up. Whitfield said this week that he hopes to bring an update on the committee to the commissioners at their next meeting.
At the same time, the commissioners and county staff are wrestling with some short term and long term solutions to the rapidly increasing recreational pressure on the Teton River.
County GIS manager Rob Marin, who is spearheading the effort, explained that in the past few years, more users on the river have led to complaints from fishing guides, wildlife advocates, and ranchers. Big flotillas of “booze cruisers” disrupt fishing and spook wildlife, while loose dogs chase cattle. Many stakeholders are also concerned about overcrowding or lack of boat ramp etiquette at access points and “squatting” or long-term camping at the Rainey access.
”Everyone wants to regulate everyone else, but it’s hard to establish what the carrying capacity of a resource is without knowing actual numbers and breakdowns,” Marin said.
A graduate student at the University of Montana performed a stakeholder assessment for Friends of the Teton River in 2018 and made recommendations on how to manage river recreation, but did not provide concrete user data.
While guides do need permits to travel the river with clients, boat rental companies currently have no limitations, a point that arose when an interested party approached the county about starting a local stand-up paddleboard rental business.
The river runs through private land, state land, and county land, and the access points are managed by the county and by Idaho Fish & Game.
Since neither the county nor the state agency have the personnel to police usage on the river, Marin suggested that some kind of self-regulation might be necessary from commercial rental operations. He has met with most of the local outfits and said, “They all care about the resource and know if it gets too out of hand it won’t be good for their business.”
The commissioners agreed that, while it won’t be accomplished before this summer, the county likely needs a comprehensive management plan for the river, which would require significant data collection and input from the community.
”The public will have to be somewhat patient,” Marin said. “We can’t barrel in with a lot of rules and regulations and fix the problem overnight. We need a game plan that’s amenable to the public at large and also protects the resource.”