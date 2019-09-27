A variety of internal and external forces have led to the county to consider raising tipping fees at the Teton County Transfer Station and place a fee on recycling at the public facility.
Teton County commissioners will consider these proposed fee increases at Monday’s public hearing slated for 9 a.m. in the commissioner chambers at the Teton County Courthouse.
Using the Teton County, Wyoming model, the Teton County Solid Waste Department is seeking increases for out-of-county users particularly for landfill bound waste which could see a $54/ton increase. Construction and demolition waste could increase by $106/ton (currently $15 a ton) for out-of-county users and yard waste by $68/ton.
These increases do not pertain to Alta, Wyoming users who have an agreement with Teton County, Idaho and pay solid waste taxes to use the transfer station.
Teton County Solid Waste Supervisor Saul Varela said this week that he’s been asking for these rate increases for the last seven years. He said out-of-county users place a particular burden on the transfer station with many of those users dumping commercial construction and demolition waste in Teton County, Idaho because the county’s rates are so low compared to surrounding counties.
Earlier this year, Teton County, Wyoming encouraged Teton County, Idaho to raise their tipping fees on out-of-county users just as they encouraged Sublette County, Wyoming to do the same in an effort to discourage Jackson developers from dumping in Sublette.
In addition to out-of-county fee increases, Teton County commissioners will consider placing a $2 fee on recyclable materials including plastics, metals, aluminum, paper and cardboard. The new fee would also eliminate the courtesy 350 pounds of waste that is provided to customers if they also bring in recycled materials. Everyone who dumps garbage at the transfer station will be assessed a minimum of $5 should this new proposal pass.
Varela said the ever-changing recycling markets as well as processing costs continue to put pressure on the transfer station.
Traditionally, Teton County Transfer Station users have enjoyed free recycling and the courtesy household waste dump of up to 350 pounds with sorted materials since the inception of the program in the late 1990s. Recycling brings in revenue from sales of sorted materials, particularly with aluminum and metal materials, and diverts the waste from the landfill which is a cost savings to the county.
But with soggy recycling markets and increase in recycling materials, Varela sees a need to initiate a fee.
