Last week the Teton County commissioners opted to hold off on putting a conservation easement on county-owned land east of Driggs, an idea that has been bandied about for over a year.
The 31-acre property on Cemetery Road on the east side of Teton Creek first came into focus when the county applied for a conditional use permit to build its new road and bridge facility there at the end of 2018. Public outcry over the application led to the board of county commissioners to abandon the Cemetery Road property as a building site.
When it became clear in early 2019 how the public felt about an industrial facility on Cemetery Road, Commissioner Harley Wilcox posited the idea of selling the property or putting it in a conservation easement and using that income to purchase a different site for the road and bridge facility.
In March of 2019, the county commissioners asked the Teton Creek Corridor Collaborative partners (Teton Regional Land Trust, Friends of the Teton River, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways) to pay to have the property’s development rights appraised, in order to determine the value of a conservation easement there. Much of the surrounding area is already conserved in some way and protections for the Teton Creek Corridor stretch nearly to the Wyoming state line.
The commissioners expected to review the appraisal by late April of 2019, but the process was held up because of concerns over the old landfill site on the north end of the property, which was operational until 2007. A new appraisal was finally delivered to the county commissioners on March 23 for approximately 22 of the 31 acres that did not include the landfill.
Public works director Darryl Johnson had been estimating that the conservation easement would be worth around $100,000 to the county. The appraisal has not been released to the public but Commissioner Cindy Riegel confirmed it came in higher than that estimate.
Because of COVID-19, the county is still working out safe ways for the public to participate in county meetings. Commissioner Wilcox said he wanted to hear from the community before agreeing to auction off the development rights to the Cemetery Road property. He also said the county should have a better idea of where the road and bridge facility is going before trying to make money off the Cemetery Road site. (The county has yet to settle on a permanent site for the road and bridge facility, although public works is in the midst of designing a facility master plan with the help of Big-D Construction in order to reconfigure the armory to accommodate more departments. The City of Driggs has final say over any expansion that happens at the armory.)
Prosecutor Billie Siddoway added that instead of auctioning off the development rights, the county could instead sell the property, hold the development rights, and sell those to the Teton Regional Land Trust.
“We’ve been on this trajectory for a long time,” argued Riegel. “If we wanted another scheme we should have created it six months ago. It’s bothersome that we would put it off to create another scheme.”
She and Commissioner Bob Heneage agreed to wait three weeks until the next regularly scheduled county commissioner meeting and solicit public input on the conservation easement.
As a proponent of the Buxton River Park, a public-private partnership that resulted in enhanced Teton River access and put 46 acres of wetlands in a conservation easement, Riegel said that she sees the Cemetery Road property as similar opportunity to protect public access and wildlife habitat.
“I am very comfortable with the county owning the land with an easement on it just like the Bates Bridge property and allowing the public to access it and use it. That’s what I believe is the highest and best use and the most valuable for the county,” Riegel said. “I think if people knew the amount we were looking at in our appraisal they would be pretty impressed by what we could get while still maintaining public access.”
The board will consider the easement again on April 13.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.