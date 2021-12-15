After a road vacation request turned into a conversation about access to public lands, the Teton Board of County Commissioners committed to preserving nonmotorized access to a Bureau of Land Management parcel above a Victor subdivision.
The homeowners association of Edgewood Estates, a neighborhood off Old Jackson Highway just outside the Victor city limits, submitted a request in August to vacate Edgewood Lane, which is listed on the county public road map. The road, the applicants argued, has never been maintained by the county and is not up to county standards; it is quite steep and becomes washboarded in the summer and treacherously slick in the winter. The applicants further argued that in 2007, the county and HOA reached a settlement agreement that prohibited public motorized access to Edgewood Lane.
All parties involved agree that the history of the road is convoluted. People have long accessed a swath of BLM, including an area known as Sweet Hollow, by traveling through Edgewood, often via the so-called Cistern Road, an old two-track the HOA uses for maintenance of the community water system. Beyond the well, users travel across private property to the BLM. Elsewhere in the subdivision, developer Boyd Moulton had dedicated a public easement leading from the Edgewood Lane cul-de-sac to the BLM in 1981.
While many neighbors and proponents of access to public lands, such as the advocacy group Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, believed the road vacation was an attempt by the HOA to eliminate public access, representatives from Edgewood were quick to deny that.
HOA president Nate Carey and members Erica Nash and Kathy Spitzer explained at a Dec. 8 commissioners meeting that the reason for the vacation was in order to oppose the granting of more non-subdivision driveway access points, particularly one proposed by developer Zahe Elabed, who has applied to the county for a driveway permit at the bottom of the steepest road section.
In her public comment, Nash laid out the HOA’s desires: she said the HOA wanted the county to finish what it had started with the settlement agreement and remove the road from county maps, and that the HOA is willing to give On Time Financial, Elabed’s LLC, legal access to a driveway that already exists on Edgewood Lane, but no new driveways. She said the HOA did not wish to stop people from horseback riding, hiking, biking, and hunting on the BLM.
“What we don’t want to see happen is that we turn into a spot on a Google map search as a trailhead at the top of this private road, a parking lot with a bathroom...The road can’t handle that kind of use. It wouldn’t be functionally safe,” Nash said.
Spitzer pointed out that most of the subdivision lots don’t back up to BLM, meaning those property owners are in the same position as everyone else of needing to access the land through private property, which is not controlled by the HOA.
The BLM has written the county commissioners a letter supporting the road vacation, as long as nonmotorized access to the BLM is maintained.
The three county commissioners agreed that they valued nonmotorized public access and thought it was important to preserve it and memorialize it.
Commission chair Cindy Riegel said that she had walked the area in question and observed the effects of illegal motorized access. She said she empathized with the property owners and wanted the county to vacate the road in order to empower them.
“Fences are torn down, concrete blocks to prevent trespassing are pulled out of the ground and thrown asides, signs are down—they are basically unable to control motorized access right now and I think they need a way to do that,” Riegel said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to continue the vacation application and revisit it after further legal counsel on Jan. 24. They added in the motion that they wanted to see an agreement on a public easement in place, and for the driveway issue to be addressed for the landowner at the bottom of Edgewood Lane.
“Ultimately, Edgewood Lane should not be a county road but public nonmotorized access to the BLM property above it should be maintained,” Commissioner Bob Heneage said. “We need to assure the public that it’s not going away.”