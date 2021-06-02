When Bonnie Beard started working in the Teton County Assessor’s Office in 2002 (in the old courthouse in downtown Driggs, when the DMV was across the street), there were around 8,000 parcels in the county; today, there are 14,944.
“Things have certainly grown and changed here,” said Beard, who was born in Teton Valley.
She feels like she used to know everyone, or at least all the farmers, but with so many people moving to the Tetons, the staff at the assessor’s office sees new faces every day. In the last four years, 700 new structures (including garages) popped up in the county, 300 of which were built between July 2020 and now. Beard told the county commissioners last week that another 300 structures are anticipated this year.
Beard was first elected to the position of assessor in April of 2005, and has won reelection every four years since then.
The assessor is the official who maintains the property assessment of all parcels in the county. Beard has said in the past that it was her mission to do so in a way that was equitable, fair, and uniform to all, while also meeting all state requirements. The assessor is also responsible for determining property ownership through recorded documents, recording exemptions that property owners may be eligible to receive, and overseeing the DMV.
“It really has been a great job, with good county support and great staff,” Beard said. Her favorite part of the position has been interacting with the public as well as her employees, and making friends along the way.
She has long said that the office of assessor, as well as that of clerk and treasurer, should not be political positions; she believes that keeping experienced, knowledgeable people in those positions for the long haul benefits the county and the taxpayer.
“The position of assessor should be held by qualifications and ability, not by political party. I have always assessed property, not people,” Beard told the Teton Valley News during the 2014 election cycle, when she was running against Wendy Danielson.
After over 18 years with the county, Beard has decided that it’s time to retire. She worked her last day on May 28.
“I want to go do other things while I still can,” she said. “I want to spend time with my grandkids and be outside. I’m ready for this.”
Because the seat is an elected position, the Teton County Republican Party is tasked with submitting Beard’s replacement to the board of county commissioners, which has the final say in the appointment. Beard said she does not know who the Republican party will choose. The appointed assessor will then need to run to hold office in the next county election, which will be in 2022.