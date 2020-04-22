On April 13 the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted to place 22 acres of the county-owned property on Cemetery Road into a conservation easement, a decision that was over a year in the making.
The property on Teton Creek east of Driggs first came into focus when the county applied for a conditional use permit to build its new road and bridge facility there at the end of 2018. Neighbors and other community members fought the application and the county decided not to pursue building a facility there.
Instead, in March of 2019, the county commissioners asked the Teton Creek Corridor Collaborative partners (Teton Regional Land Trust, Friends of the Teton River, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways) to pay for an appraisal for a conservation easement there. The site meets the criteria for a conservation easement because it is riparian wildlife habitat with already-established public access; last fall TVTAP built a gravel pathway through the property as part of the Teton Creek Corridor project.
The appraisal was finally delivered to the county commissioners on March 23 of this year for 22 of the 31 acres, excluding the old landfill on the north end of the site. Public works director Darryl Johnson had estimated that the conservation easement would be worth around $100,000 to the county. The appraisal, which hasn’t been released to the public, came in higher than that estimate.
While the board considered approving the conservation easement after first reviewing the appraisal last month, Commissioner Harley Wilcox resisted because the proposal hadn’t been presented to the public and because the county was struggling with how to receive public comment during virtual meetings. The board agreed to delay the vote until this month. Wilcox still opposed the proposal but Commissioners Cindy Riegel and Bob Heneage both said they had heard from residents who were in favor of the decision. They outvoted Wilcox to approve the conservation easement.
“On behalf of the Teton Regional Land Trust and the partners of the Teton Creek Collaborative, we are excited that the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted to move forward with the conservation easement on the parcel,” said TRLT executive director Joselin Matkins in a statement to the Teton Valley News. “The Land Trust, with support from the Collaborative, will be working with the county over the next few months to negotiate the terms of the conservation easement that would restrict development and allow for public access that is balanced with the protection of important riparian habitat along Teton Creek.”
The conservation easement will be advertised and offered at public auction to qualified bidders with a minimum bid based on the appraisal.
