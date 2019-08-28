Teton County Coroner Tim Melcher reported that after completing his investigation into the drowning last week, his office has determined that the death was accidental.
Jeffrey Palmer, 38 of Victor was found unresponsive in a submerged vehicle in a fire pond just west of 7000 South in Victor last Thursday, Aug. 22.
Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford had Idaho State Police complete an accident investigation.
