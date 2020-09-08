The City of Driggs has secured funding through the Idaho Broadband grant program that will allow Silver Star to expand its fiber-optic network in the city. The new “Fiberhood,” as Silver Star calls it, extends east of Main Street and along Ski Hill Road from Cottonwood Corner to Miller Ranch Road. This is in addition to Silver Star’s current $100M/10-year network build-out announced late last year.
The $100M plan uses Alternative Connect America federal funding to reach areas identified as underserved, which already included some unincorporated areas of Teton County, Idaho. The Idaho Broadband Grant Program was funded and approved by the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee to utilize CARES Act funds to meet COVID-19 emergency criteria. Silver Star is matching 15% to the Idaho Broadband Grant amount of $2.97 million for a total investment of $3.4M.
This grant opportunity will bring residents of the new Fiberhood a fiber connection to their home, at no construction cost to the homeowner, provided the owner signs up for construction this year. An online map shows the exact boundaries of the area approved for fiber build-out. Driggs residents should visit the Fiberhood Finder on the Silver Star website, enter their address and sign up for Silver Star to construct fiber to their home. The funding guidelines require construction to be completed by Dec. 15, so community participation and support is critical.
“Our vision statement is a world where everyone is connected, and we want to connect as many customers as possible to fiber optic technology,” said Barbara Sessions, Silver Star COO. “Our teams are going to be working round the clock to get this done – please help us by getting your permission form on file as quickly as possible!” Sessions added.
“The City of Driggs is grateful and delighted to have been awarded this grant by the Idaho Department of Commerce to expand fiber internet access to nearly 700 homes in Driggs,” commented Driggs Mayor, Hyrum Johnson. “In a time when working and learning from home are so important, we are excited to team with Silver Star on this project.”
Silver Star expects questions about the project and encourages the community to visit SilverStar.com and submit questions on their “Contact Us” page. Please indicate that your question is regarding the “Driggs Downtown Fiberhood.”