The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is pleased to announce that the Competitive Grant Application will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 3, with grant applications due by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 21. Local nonprofit organizations seeking grant funding for programs or services benefitting Teton Valley are welcome to apply.
Eligible nonprofit organizations include 501c3 public charities, local schools, and local government entities.
“We are grateful to our Tin Cup Challengers and Community Foundation Donors who make our grant programs possible each year through their gifts. Teton Valley would be a much different place without our nonprofit organizations. We are proud to support their compelling work and help further their impact within our community,” said Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley.
The Community Foundation supports a wide variety of proposals, including those seeking to address issues in the arts, environment, social services, education, recreation, animal care and civic arenas.
The Community Foundation financially supports local nonprofits with strategic planning, programs, capital projects, equipment purchases, pilot projects, and more.
Applicants must demonstrate a community need and granted funds must directly benefit residents of Teton Valley.
For more information and to apply, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Foundation office at 208-354-0230, or email the Program Manager, Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. We seek to achieve our mission by empowering donors, championing local nonprofits, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that in just 12 years has raised $14.2 million for Teton Valley nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call the office at (208) 354-0230.
