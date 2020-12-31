Teton Valley Trails & Pathways has issued a challenge to the residents of Teton Valley: collectively walk, ski, or ride more than 2,000 miles before mid-February.
In an innovative effort to both fundraise for the community’s winter trail system and encourage mood-boosting and health-improving exercise for residents, the organization is offering prizes to those who are ready to stack up some snowy miles in the beginning of the new year.
“The Winter Trails Challenge has two goals,” explained TVTAP executive director Dan Verbeten. “First, it is a fundraiser for our winter trails. With all in-person fundraising events being cancelled this year, we decided to try something new by encouraging trail use on the very trails we groom and replace lost revenue from our cancelled events. The second goal is geared a little more toward our overall community health. We are fortunate to have space and outdoor recreation here in Teton Valley. With that, we want people in this community to be out, exercising, breathing fresh air and being social all in a responsible manner. The winter trails are a great venue for this and we want people to be doing that this winter.”
The organization is challenging the community of trail users to walk (preferably with snowshoes), ski, or ride more miles than TVTAP grooms in a six week period. It is not a challenge to individuals to undertake the entirety of these miles, but to the community of trail users as a whole. TVTAP anticipates grooming approximately 2000 miles of trail during the six week window of the event: Jan. 1 through Feb. 15.
“Individuals or teams sign up to participate. It costs $25 for individuals or $100 for a team of four. With your registration, you will receive a free neck gaiter with artwork from Cy Whitling. Individuals will be able to submit their total mileage each week for tracking,” explained Verbeten.
And to sweeten the deal? Exciting prizes for participants.
“We have prizes from Yostmark, Giant Bicycles, Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, Grand Targhee, and Garage Grown Gear that we will give out to people who register. It’s kind of like a raffle, but you are automatically entered when you register so you do not need to do anything after that. We are calling it a prize giveaway to incentivize participation,” said Verbeten.
“Lastly, there is the fundraising component,” he explained.
“Each person or team that registers can help us fundraise for winter trails. There is a specific way to do this once you register. The goal is that participants reach out to their peer network, engage them on our behalf, and say ‘I’m helping raise money for this community trail system. Wanna help?’ We will give a cruiser bike to the top fundraising individual. The top four-person fundraising team will get a free night at the Teton Canyon Yurt where we will snowmobile their gear in and bring some fancy appetizers and drinks (age appropriate). Additionally, the top fundraising team will receive a free four-person cross country ski lesson with Teton XC.”
Additionally, TVTAP has invited the local Nordic ski teams to help. Any fundraising that the kids on those teams do for this event will be split between TVTAP and TVSEF to support both nonprofits.
“This event is really meant to promote the health of our community and raise funds to support the work to maintain the winter trail system,” said Verbeten. Visit tvtap.org to learn more, register as an individual or team, or join an existing team.