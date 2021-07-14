Once again on the third weekend of July, valley nonprofits, runners, donors, and kids will gather to celebrate philanthropy and generosity during the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Tin Cup Event Day.
With last year’s event hosted in a mostly-virtual format, this may be some residents’ first experience with the real deal.
On July 17 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Driggs City Park, the Community Foundation will host a 5K, 10K, fun run/walk, live entertainment, free food, and nonprofit information booths. (It should be noted that “information booths” is a dry way of describing the pig petting, piñata raffling, horse grooming, water tank dunking, scavenger hunting, lassoing, curb hopping, rope coiling, soap hockey playing, and pizza eating that will ensue as the 48 participating nonprofits demonstrate the impact that they have on the community.)
Sign up now for the run by visiting tincupchallenge.org, or register at the Driggs City Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Day-of registration closes at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Winners in each age group receive nonprofit bucks and commemorative Liquid Hardware cups, and all runners get a free Tin Cup tee.
After the run, the Community Foundation will announce this year’s Dawn Banks Leadership Award for a nonprofit leader who has a passion for service, as well as the winners of the Tin Cup Spirit Award for most enthusiastic and best-dressed run participants, and the winners of the photo contest. (Keep voting on your favorite photos at cftetonvalley.org until July 15.) The event will be live-streamed online for those who can’t attend in person.
Now in its 14th year, the Tin Cup Challenge is an eight-week fundraising campaign that saves nonprofits time and resources by providing discretionary dollars through donations and matches from the Challenger Fund. This year’s giving period ends on July 23 at 5 p.m.
Executive director Tim Adams said that the Community Foundation expected recovery from the initial hit of the pandemic to take at least two years for most nonprofits, as events were canceled, hardship in the valley increased, and everyone learned how to manage the new reality.
“Nonprofits rose above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. Their lights shown bright for those that were hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Community Foundation marketing director Claire Vitucci. “It was truly inspiring to see them in action and fulfilling their missions during such a difficult time.”
Instead of easing up on donations, the community broke the record for giving; in 2020, despite the challenges of Covid, the Tin Cup Challenge raised nearly $1.8 million from 1,234 donors. Around one in every four valley households contributed.
“We are so encouraged by the current momentum of Tin Cup Challenge donations and hope the community continues to invest in supporting the long term needs of local nonprofits,” Adams said.
Schedule of Events
7:30am — 8:30am: Race Registration at Driggs City Park
8:45am: Opening Ceremony
9:00am-Noon: Nonprofit Booths, Activities & Entertainment
9am: 5K & 10K Competitive Races Start
9:03am: 5K Fun Run/Walk Start
10:15am: Diaper Derby
10:30am: Awards Ceremony
11:00am: Folkloric Dance Group