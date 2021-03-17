Local jewelry-maker crafts thoughtful and unique pieces
Especially as winter fades into spring, residents of the Mountain West herald the sight of a bluebird as a sign of renewal and returning warmth. Perhaps its status as harbinger of the changing seasons is one reason Idaho selected it as the State Bird. It’s certainly one of the reasons that inspired Idelia Labra to name her custom handcrafted jewelry company Blu Bird & I.
“As someone who was born and raised in Idaho, we know that the bluebird is our state bird and represents us. The more I looked into it, I realized that it also represents joy and hope. I loved that sentiment. And the ‘I’ stands for my name — Idelia,” she explained.
Blu Bird & I offers a distinctive lineup of necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and dog tags. Perhaps the most unique and popular among her hand stamped images is that of the Tetons. The silhouette of the iconic mountain range holds special meaning for Labra, and she’s discovered that she’s far from alone.
“I was born in Driggs and raised here, and lived in the area my whole life. The valley has always been my favorite place, especially in summertime,” she said. Labra too her first steps on her jewelry-making journey when she took a ring-making class in the summer of 2019.
“I was looking for an outlet, something different for myself, outside of my career,” she reflected. Labra was seeking an artistic endeavor to balance her work life; as a developmental specialist, she works as a therapist in the Idaho Infant & Toddler program, helping children with developmental delays. “In that first jewelry class, I was introduced to hand-stamping. I bought myself some tools, and it has evolved into Blu Bird & I.”
“I had a Teton stamp custom made, and that was because I wanted people who grew up here to have a little piece of home if they were no longer in the area; that’s how it started out. As I started selling these pieces, I realized that a lot of people have made treasured memories here, and feel connected to the Tetons, so it is a reminder of this place for them, too.”
Also, Labra noted, she had historically had a difficult time finding jewelry that represented the Teton mountain range from the Teton Valley side — a distinction that felt important to her connection to the unique place.
After perfecting her style and technique, Labra started making sales in the spring and summer of 2020, including collaborating with small businesses like Penny Lane in Jackson and Tribe Artist Collective. “It’s taken off a lot! I was kind of surprised, especially because I had to cancel events because of Covid. All things considered, it’s growing and I’m really excited for it.”
“I have so many ideas, and it’s just a matter of sitting down and working on them, teaching myself how to come up with the product that I want. I have plans to expand beyond jewelry, but they’re still in the works,” says Labra, considering the future.
To peruse the beautiful offerings of Blu Bird & I, visit the Etsy shop, Facebook page, or Instagram. Labra welcomes custom requests, as well as orders for already-designed pieces. She hopes that her jewelry — both elegant and comfortable enough to wear every day — can help more people deepen their connection to the skyline and the valley that we all treasure so much.