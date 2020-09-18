Heather Benson, M.M.S., of Boulder, Colorado, has completed the Master of Medical Science (M.M.S.) in Physician Assistant Studies degree at the College of Health Sciences (CHS) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual commencement ceremony held by Midwestern University on August 28th.
Ms. Benson is the daughter of Victor residents Jon and Cyndi Benson and granddaughter of residents Gloria and the late Newel Kimball and Cleon Ross. After graduating from Monarch High School in 2012, she earned a B.S. in Health Science - Public Health from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2016. While at Midwestern, she was active in the Women’s Health Association. Ms. Benson plans to work in emergency medicine.