In a very wide-ranging work session on April 27, the Victor City Council deliberated for almost an hour and a half on how best to proceed regarding affordable housing policy and solutions.
The discussion started with a presentation from April Norton, director of the Jackson and Teton County Wyoming Housing Department.
The main focus of Norton’s presentation was sharing the policy actions that Jackson and TCWY have found to be effective.
“We have been getting better and better with what we’re looking for but also being willing to think creatively,” said Norton on the progress that has been made over Teton Pass.
Norton has seen the Jackson/TCWY Housing Department grow substantial inventory since they were established.
“We went from many years where we were creating a handful to two handfuls of housing annually, this past year we created 85 units, the year before that we created 83, this coming year we’re looking at another 85-90, the year after that 120,” said Norton. “We’re seeing a huge rapid increase in housing which is a good thing because we’re really needing it over there.”
All of the policy tools in Norton’s toolbox were discussed. Much like the housing conundrum both Teton counties face, policy solutions are equally as multifaceted.
“Of the regulatory tools, they are all important. They all address a different piece of the housing pie if you will. When I think of housing, I think of it as a spectrum of availability.”
Where Norton has seen the most effect is in private/public partnerships.
“A lot of our bread and butter work is the private/public partnerships,” she said.
“The town (of Jackson) and county, via the housing department, provide land, money, and technical assistance and expertise to nonprofit developers like the housing trust and Habitat for Humanity, for-profit developers, as well as philanthropy and mission investors.”
Other strategies discussed at length included waiving certain fees and requirements to help affordable/workforce projects get off the ground faster, new zoning types, an impactful two-for-one density bonus tool, purchasing deed restrictions, and utilizing their preservation program.
“The preservation program allows us to provide down payment assistance up to 20% of the home’s value (capped at $200,000). They put a workforce restriction on that and what that does is it ensures that when it resells it will go to a local working family and it will have an appreciation cap at 3% CPI (Consumer Price Index) annually,” said Norton.
Short-term rentals were also discussed. Outside of the downtown Jackson lodging overlay Norton has seen some success, but with Idaho state law prohibiting restriction (but not regulation) on STRs, those strategies will not currently work in Teton Valley.
“Right now in the town of Jackson, we have a requirement that any unit outside the lodging overlay (the core of downtown Jackson) where if you are in the lodging overlay you are allowed to short term rent, but if you are outside of it you cannot rent your home for fewer than 31 days at a time. The town council is considering increasing that to 90 days. We know people will work around that but that’s what they’re looking at,” said Norton.
Norton has already seen some shocking workarounds from developers.
“We are also seeing Pacaso come in, that is a homeshare company. They are selling one-eighth of a house for $1.3 million. I saw it and I thought oh wow, that’s a really nice house for $1.3 million, and then I realized it was an eighth of a house,” said Norton in a wary manner. “We can’t do anything to regulate that.”
Closing her presentation, Norton stressed the importance of making professional relationships with developers and entities that can help create more affordable and workforce units. Making the most out of the land the municipal governments possess is also paramount to success.
“A lot of it is relationship building. We have done a really good job with our request for proposals, putting in land that the town or the county can ground lease and retain control of,” said Norton.
“Make friends with your local banks. See if you can get below-market debt and make friends with local investors who instead of looking for a 20% return will take a 6% return because it is something good for the community. We are trying to rub our nickels together and make magic and that’s part of it,” she added.
The Victor City Council then discussed the housing presentation amongst themselves. The top sentiment that the council emphasized was making sure that all of the municipal governments in Teton County, ID, will do the most to be involved in joint solutions.
“It has to be a joint effort,” said Victor Mayor Will Frohlich. “It can’t be the City of Victor doing one thing and the City of Driggs doing something else, and the county too. It sounds like the county needs just as much of this exposure as we had tonight as anybody else does. I’d love to see Tetonia step up as well.While the council was very happy to hear what has worked for Jackson/TCWY, it cannot be denied that the municipalities over the Pass have significantly more revenue resources.
Frohlich stressed that Victor and Teton Valley municipalities will have to do the best with what they have in the here and now.
“We have the same issues, but with a much smaller bank account,” said Frohlich.
“The easiest way the cities could contribute is the donation of land or the lease of land because that is a resource we have with extremely limited other resources,” the Victor mayor continued.
City administrator Troy Butzlaff agreed, citing land as a particularly attractive resource for developers.
“That is the one thing that developers really like to have,” said Butzlaff. “You can give them all the incentives in the world in terms of waiving fees and reducing certain costs, but really what they want is the raw land. If you can give them the raw land, they will come.”
After learning about all of the regulatory tools that Norton and Jackson/TCWY have utilized, the next step for Victor and TCI governmental authorities is to identify what short-term solutions can be implemented in the near future while researching long-term solutions further. The City of Driggs is now in the process of shaping its own housing ordinance, to be considered for adoption at a council meeting this month.
The Victor council could not understate how crucial local cooperation is.
“Community buy-in is going to take all the municipalities in the county to get on board with this,” said Mayor Frohlich.
“It’s not going to work if it’s just Victor,” said city attorney Herb Heimerl.