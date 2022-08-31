Valley voices

At a Valley Voices and Girls Actively Participating storytelling event in May, the audience listens raptly as Boots Knighton tells her story.

 Courtesy Photo/Stacy Stamm

Valley Voices, the informal storytelling group modeled off of forums like Cabin Fever in Jackson and The Moth Radio Hour, is taking its show on the road this fall and partnering with new organizations to share vignettes from the community.

Tim Gruber started Valley Voices last year and held the first storytelling event in December, working with the Mental Health Coalition to solicit tales of “Hunkering Down.”