Valley Voices, the informal storytelling group modeled off of forums like Cabin Fever in Jackson and The Moth Radio Hour, is taking its show on the road this fall and partnering with new organizations to share vignettes from the community.
Tim Gruber started Valley Voices last year and held the first storytelling event in December, working with the Mental Health Coalition to solicit tales of “Hunkering Down.”
“I’ve always been a big fan of storytelling events,” Gruber told the Teton Valley News last November, before the first event. “Back east we had a really cool storytelling event where there would be a line up of storytellers, and then depending upon the theme they’d reach out to an organization in the area and it would benefit that organization.”
He wasn’t sure what to expect, and was stunned that over 75 people showed up to Highpoint Cider that December evening to listen or share their stories.
“I was definitely not expecting that,” he said.
Valley Voices has since partnered with Family Safety Network, Friends of Teton River, Girls Actively Participating, and ABC, to name only a few. The $5 entry fee at Highpoint goes directly to the nonprofit, and each organization has the chance to educate more residents about its mission.
“I think it stemmed from Mountain Academy and learning what people are doing here,” Gruber said. He teaches second and third grade at the Victor school and has guided his students in researching and interviewing various nonprofits that have an impact on the community. “It’s been incredibly educational, learning about people’s vested interests and how much work they put forth.”
The team at the cider taproom has been an invaluable support crew for the Valley Voices events. Gruber said that owners Alex and Andrew Perez and manager Kate Driscoll are “great people with their heads and hearts in the right places.” As a result of Valley Voices, he actually got a part-time job at the bar.
“All the events they put on and their belief system and what they value—they’re a huge asset to the community,” he said. “We align on so many things.”
While he loves Highpoint, Gruber is excited to add a couple new venues to the list. On Sept. 15 Valley Voices and Hole Food Rescue will have an outdoor event at Canewater Farm in Victor, with a theme of “Rescue.” Then, on Nov. 10, the show is coming to Driggs; Foxtrot Fine Art will host stories with the theme of “Still” in tandem with a still life exhibit.
“People here are so willing, they’re ‘yes and’ people who want to contribute and add to an idea or event,” Gruber said, reflecting on exciting conversations he’s had with people like Foxtrot gallery owner Katy Ann Fox.
Anyone who wants to share their own story can email valleyvoices33@gmail.com to reserve a time slot. Participants are promised a high five, a free drink, and a verbal validation that they’re awesome, Gruber said.
“It’s fun to meet people at these events and also see how many people are doing great work and pouring their hearts into causes they believe in. It’s definitely inspirational,” he added. “I’ve only been here a year but I’ve gotten to know the community and begin to understand the larger questions that people are putting their heads and hearts into.”