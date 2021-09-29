Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation recently hired a new alpine development head coach, Chris Clarke, for the 2021-22 season. Clarke comes from Killington Mountain School in Vermont where he oversaw the Junior Development programs. He brings over 40 years of experience coaching and racing. In addition, his work with United States Ski and Snowboard on development models for skiers and his work with coaches’ education will be extremely valuable to TVSEF as the organization continues to grow.
Board president Peter Wells commented, “In my eyes, alpine development is the most important program TVSEF offers. It prepares athletes for future programs and is where fundamentals are learned. I believe Chris will bring the instruction and structure needed for a development program, which will lead to better performance for our athletes. Chris also adds a huge benefit to the club in his role as a certified coaches’ instructor for USSA. We want our staff to have the opportunity for more training, more certifications, and to put that knowledge into practice, and Chris can bring this to our organization.”
“I am excited to be part of the team and help TVSEF grow as an organization. I want to share what I have learned over the past 40 years in the industry and find the ways I can best be of service to this club,” Clarke said.
Executive director Bridget Baumeister added, “Chris’s experience and enthusiasm for growing not only the alpine development program but also the coaches’ education opportunities for TVSEF is such an amazing opportunity for the club. We are all very excited to see how his knowledge and skills can help continue to grow TVSEF.”
TVSEF has been a nonprofit in Teton Valley since 1978. The mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition. TVSEF provides programming in alpine ski, cross country ski, freeride ski, and snowboarding. Registration for the 2021-22 season is open through November 1st. Find out more at tvsef.org.
