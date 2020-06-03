Breaking news! The Market Board and Manager are happy to report the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market has recently been accepted as a member of the Idaho Farmers Market Association (IFMA). IFMA is a statewide member-based association created to bring together resources and expertise from around the state to help Farmers Markets in Idaho thrive. Their mission is: “To support and promote the sustainability of Farmers Markets through education, outreach and advocacy efforts that increase accessibility to local food systems for all Idahoans.”
Our Market Board and Manager unanimously agreed earlier this year to renew its membership in this important organization. With COVID-19 restrictions now being phased out around the state, we are particularly grateful to have not only their informational support, but the comfort of knowing we are aligned with other Farmers Markets around the state.
Certified Farmers Markets in Idaho are considered “essential businesses”, placing them in the same category as grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinarians, and hardware stores. Besides providing fresh edibles rich in nutrients essential to maintaining healthy immune systems, Farmers Markets serve other important functions in their communities: they support the livelihoods of small scale family farmers, ranchers, and food producers, which, in turn, enhance local economies.
Keeping the above in mind, our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market Board and Manager have streamlined our operations to 18 vendors this season. We have rearranged our Market layout to permit sufficient space for vendors and customers to maintain appropriate social distancing. Each vendor shall be masked and adhering to protocols for product handling (vendor-only), sales, and sanitizing. Even though we won’t have music, we hope the gentle hum of vendor-customer interactions will bring a smile to your face.
Once again, here are our Market’s Customer Guidelines to keep you and your farmers safe this season: PLEASE -
• Do NOT enter the Market if you are sick, or live with someone who is sick.
• Wash your hands before entering the Market (handwashing stations provided at each of the three entrance/exits).
• Wear a mask to keep everyone safe.
• Observe social distancing: Keep 6 feet away from persons not in your household.
• Leave pets at home. No dogs allowed.
• Bring your own bags, and wash all produce before consuming.
• Be patient.
THANK YOU for cooperating and supporting our local food producers!
After you shop at our Farmer’s Market, head up Main Street to the Teton Valley Artisans Market at Mugler Plaza where you will find paintings, pottery, ceramics, jewelry and other locally-crafted items made by our Teton Valley artisans. Sponsored this year by the Downtown Driggs Association, and with the full endorsement of the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market, the artisans and their creations will be ready for business beginning Friday, June 26th 9am — 3pm, and every Friday thereon ‘til Friday, September 11th, (closing date corrected from last week’s article).
Stay tuned next week for more details regarding the artisans and their treasures, along with their Customer Guidelines.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.