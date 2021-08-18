Teton Valley Youth Lacrosse Association is bringing back an event that’s beloved among the pre-adolescent crowd: Touch-A-Truck, which is happening on Aug. 28 on Depot Way in Victor.
The street will be closed to traffic so that kids and parents can cruise around from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and check out the big rigs, helicopters, fire trucks, police cars, trash haulers, and other unique utility vehicles that help the community function.
The event is a fundraiser for the growing Wolverine Lacrosse program, so donations are appreciated. There will be live music, a raffle, and burgers and hot dogs available for purchase. RAD Curbside and Broulim’s are the title sponsors.