Tom Bates and Meeka Bateman

George and Susan Bates are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Tom Bates from Driggs to Meeka Bateman, daughter of Byron and Amy Bateman, from Taylor, Arizona. The couple will be married on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Provo City Center temple in Provo, Utah. An open house will be held in their honor at the Bates Family Lodge on Saturday, June 20, from 12 pm — 3 pm.

