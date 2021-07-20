The 2021 Tin Cup Event Day was met with more enthusiasm than ever, possibly because of the pandemic-caused hiatus of in-person events in 2020. Nonprofits had ample opportunity to show off their impact in the community and in return they received some kudos:
2021 Tin Cup Spirit Awards: (nonprofit bucks)
1st: Teton Valley Community Recycling ($200)
2nd: Education Foundation ($100)
3rd: Seniors West of the Tetons ($75)
2021 Tin Cup Photo Challenge: ($100 nonprofit bucks each)
Animal Rescue: Aska Langman
Arts & Culture: Amy Fradley
Civic & Service: Anna Kirkpatrick
Conservation & Environment: Jo Wildnauer
Tie in Education: Laura Curtis & Haley Slone ($50/each)
Health & Human Services: Emily Bilcher
Sports & Recreation: Carol Lichti
Dawn Banks Leadership Award
In a speech, Community Foundation executive director Tim Adams named the recipient of this year’s Dawn Banks Leadership Award: every leader in the Teton Valley nonprofit community.
“Last year was difficult to say the least,” Adams said. “As the award committee reflected on how all the nonprofit leaders were approaching the pandemic and making critical decisions to ensure they could continue serving our community, it became very clear who the awardee would be. Without a playbook to help guide them, innovation, determination, and collaboration became the standard operating procedure. Programs were redefined to configure new models that would equate to as little disruption to services as possible.”
To commemorate the how nonprofits came together in the face of adversity, the Community Foundation has updated the gazebo outside its office with a plaque that states:
“Community Gazebo
Dedicated on July 17, 2021
In honor of local nonprofit leaders and their organization’s unwavering commitment to this community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you for your service and ingenuity.”