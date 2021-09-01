Tim Adams held a captive audience.
The executive director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley stood before a crowd of nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and donors on the lawn outside the Moose Creek Ranch barn on the evening of Aug. 25. For the first time, nonprofit representatives and Challengers (donors who contribute to the match fund) had gathered to celebrate the Tin Cup Awards together, rather than attending separate events.
Adams looked down at his prepared notes, which included a few figures that everyone wanted to hear.
When he finally revealed the long-awaited numbers, the audience gasped, then cheered collectively.
“This year, we had our most successful Tin Cup Challenge yet, breaking records for the seventh year in a row, crossing a new threshold, and raising an astounding $2,213,670,” he announced.
This is the first time in the Tin Cup history that the fundraising amount surpassed $2 million, and it did so decisively, beating last year’s total by 25 percent.
Designated gifts raised by participating nonprofits brought in $1,379,851, which is an increase of 32 percent over last year. (Local nonprofits are just getting better and better at fundraising, Adams noted.)
The Challenger Fund total, aggregated by gifts from Business & Community Challengers, and Friends & Supporters of the Challenge, was $831,860, which enabled a 55 percent matching grant to all nonprofits up to $25,000. An unprecedented half of the participating nonprofits hit that match cap this year.
Thanks to an increase in participating donors (1,313 in 2021), the Community Foundation was also able to hold onto perhaps its favorite recurring statistic: one in every four households donated.
In the 14 years since its inception, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $18.2 million to support the health, well-being, education, recreation, and culture of Teton Valley.
“In 2020 our community came together to ensure nonprofits could weather the storm,” Adams said as he wrapped up his speech. “In 2021, you came together to ensure our nonprofits will be here in the good times, as well as the difficult.”