In a new memoir released last month, Teton High history and psychology teacher Dr. Martin Kokol shares his professional and personal journey as an educator and expresses his optimism for the next generation of teachers.
Kokol, who started as a high school teacher in south Florida before receiving his doctorate and teaching at BYU and in New York City, found his way to Teton Valley half a decade ago and took a job in the social studies department at Teton High.
In “Pedagogy of the Heart: The Psychological and Political Memoirs of a Master Teacher,” published on March 11, Kokol traces his nearly-40-year career and documents his growth as an educator, with the hope that he is creating a blueprint for college students looking forward to their own teaching careers.
While he has written papers and presented at conferences, Kokol’s first shot at a book only came a few years ago, when fellow educator and academic psychologist Dr. Clifford Mayes published a chapter written by Kokol in his book “Developing the Whole Student.” Mayes, a longtime mentor, then told Kokol, “It’s your turn.”
Kokol said he started “pulling stuff together,” incorporating disparate ideas and essays from years of Microsoft Word files. The summer of 2020 was a quiet one, and Kokol was able to focus on the book. Mayes became his editor and helped with the acknowledgement, introduction, and citations. He submitted it in spring of 2021 and was pleased to receive a contract from the publishing company.
The ideal audience for the memoir is upperclassmen in schools of education, Kokol explained.
“The primary intention is to assist and empower them to inspire future students in matters of the mind and of the heart,” he said. “In this day and age, teaching is no longer about facts. If you need to know who the president was in 1884, you ask Siri or Alexa. Public education has to stop being rote memorization. As a student and professor and teacher in social studies, I have learned that you have to let students think and feel and do.”
Kokol said he has found his time at THS and in Teton Valley to be gratifying. Acquaintances and friends in the community have already told him they bought his new book, and have asked for signatures.
“I’ve lived in such a wide variety of places, but we have the privilege of teaching really fine young people here. As they mature, these high schoolers are getting ever closer to having a positive impact on the valley. Our directive is to truly educate them as citizens of democracy, and with the support of administrators and other teachers, I’ve been able to practice what I preach,” he said.
He wants future educators to feel invited to approach teaching with their hearts as well as heads. One former student is now subbing in an Idaho Falls school, which makes Kokol deeply proud, because he views education as an investment in a community’s future.
“We have a desperate need for the next generation to enroll in schools of education,” he said. “Teachers need to not feel like they can’t compete with technology. It can be challenging but the new technological tools to be harnessed for education too.”
“Pedagogy of the Heart” is available to purchase on Amazon. Kokol said he would love to do presentations on the book if any local organizations were interested in hosting.
“I’m so grateful that my teaching will continue beyond my years in a live classroom,” he said. “I stand by what I knew decades ago, that teaching was my calling in life.”