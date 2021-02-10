While the pandemic has halted the normal in-person operation of the Teton Valley Winter Farmer’s Market, there’s now a way to purchase local goods from valley farmers and producers via a new online platform. Rob Dupré of Chasing Paradise — a local producer of mead, hot sauce, and other condiments — developed a way for the community to place online orders for their favorite locally-grown and crafted products and collect them in a safe way.
“Last year, I organized the Teton Valley Winter Farmers Market, which was going well until we were forced to quit when the pandemic started,” Dupré explained. “I am also on the board of directors for the outdoor Teton Valley Farmers market in Driggs. So, while we were discussing ideas and options of how to have the summer outdoor market amidst a pandemic, an online market was definitely included in our thoughts. While we decided to have the outdoor market with Covid precautions in place, I did look into online market platforms and logistics. Since I felt that an indoor market this winter was still not safe or feasible, I made the move to start the Teton Valley Farmers Market Online.”
Currently, available items include locally-grown potatoes, mushrooms, cheese, syrup, honey, jam, condiments, and a variety of beverages and body care products. Dupré said that the list of participating vendors and products is expanding weekly, and will soon include meat, bread, eggs, and more diverse packaged foods.
“It was a lot more work than I thought it would be to get the online farmers market set up, but after the first week of orders, I feel satisfied with how it’s working,” he reflected. “Several people have told me that the website was easy to use, and they are excited to be able to order the local food and products. I think connecting the local farmers and food producers to the consumers is important for the community. Farmers and producers need to sell their products, and it creates a sense of food security and sustainability in our community. This is especially important during this pandemic, giving consumers an option for buying food without going into a store.”
The website’s ordering period is open from Monday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday at 6 p.m., and all orders are available for pickup in Driggs on Friday afternoon (between 2-6 p.m.). Customers can pay with a credit card, or with cash or check when picking up their order.
“I think this online farmers market will encourage some existing farms to grow more food knowing that there is an outlet for their produce in the fall and winter. It may also encourage more local farms to get started. At this point, I am planning to pause the online market during the summer months when we have an outdoor market and start it back up in October. Things can always change though, especially during these challenging and quickly changing times,” Dupré said.
Visit tvfm.localfoodmarketplace.com to browse available products and place your order.